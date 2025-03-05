  1. Residential Customers
World Cup One billion dollars in prize money for the Club World Cup

SDA

5.3.2025 - 21:36

Gianni Infantino announces the prize money for the Club World Cup
Gianni Infantino announces the prize money for the Club World Cup
Keystone

FIFA intends to pay out one billion dollars in prize money to the 32 participants in this summer's Club World Cup. This was decided by the FIFA Council according to a statement.

Keystone-SDA

05.03.2025, 21:36

How much the individual teams will receive for participating in the tournament in the USA alone and how the prize money will be distributed was left open. There will also be solidarity payments, the amount of which has not yet been announced. It is expected that 100 million dollars will be distributed in this way.

FIFA is expecting a total of two billion dollars in revenue from the expanded Club World Cup. "All revenue from the tournament will be distributed to the participating clubs and via the solidarity mechanism worldwide," said FIFA President Gianni Infantino. "FIFA will not retain a single dollar. FIFA's reserves, which serve global football development, will remain untouched."

The tournament from June 15 to July 13 is the dress rehearsal for the 2026 World Cup, which will be played in the USA, Canada and Mexico. The streaming service DAZN will broadcast all matches free of charge.

The FIFA Council also postponed the planned first edition of the Women's Club World Cup from 2026 to 2028 "after intensive consultations with the confederations and key stakeholders", the world governing body announced. 19 teams will take part in the tournament, including six from Europe.

In the years without the Club World Cup, there will be a tournament for the six winners of the continental club competitions, the FIFA Champions Cup. The first edition will take place from January 28 to February 1, 2026.

