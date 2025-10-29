FC St.Gallen remains surprisingly harmless in Sion and loses 2:3 after a weak performance. Espen captain Görtler criticizes the missed opportunity to establish himself at the top of the table.

Tobias Benz

No time? blue News summarizes for you FC St.Gallen put in a weak performance in Sion and lost 2:3.

After the game, Espen captain Lukas Görtler is annoyed about the missed opportunity to join Thun at the top of the table.

Coach Maassen also complained about his team's inadequate performance. Show more

"This is certainly one of the most unnecessary defeats in my entire life," said St.Gallen captain Lukas Görtler in an interview with blue Sport after the 3:2 defeat in Sion. "We get off to a great start, take a 1:0 lead and feel like we're in the flow. And then we mess up the game."

In fact, after taking the lead in the 5th minute, the Espenos made several major mistakes in defense. Sion thanked them and scored three times by the end of the second half - a deficit that the Espen could not make up for in the second half.

"You have to say that we simply defended poorly three times in the first half. Then it's difficult to win away from home," criticized coach Maassen. However, the German tactician also had too little going on offensively. "We played too many balls backwards and should have attacked the back line much more often. We weren't good enough at the back and not clear enough at the front."

No win and no helicopter ride either

The Espen's conclusion: they let victory slip from their grasp. Captain Görtler summarized: "We have to look at ourselves. It's brutally annoying because we could have established ourselves at the top with the win."

Instead of keeping pace with the Bernese Oberland side, the team from eastern Switzerland are now looking to close the four-point gap at the top of the table after Thun's win against Winterthur.

The only downer for Görtler: he was able to play the game. The 31-year-old's wife is currently expecting the couple's first child in St.Gallen. In the run-up to the match, Sion president Christian Constantin had even offered the FCSG captain his helicopter so that he could travel to eastern Switzerland in a flash in an emergency.

"An extremely nice gesture. When you're expecting your first child and are four hours away from your wife, you want to do everything you can to get home quickly. A big thank you for the help," says Görtler, who ultimately doesn't have to accept the offer. "I haven't heard anything yet, I don't think the baby is born yet," is the update after the game.