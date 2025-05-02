Thomas Müller is leaving FC Bayern at the end of the season. Picture: dpa

Around a month ago, Bayern announced that Thomas Müller would not be getting a new contract. The striker still hasn't fully realized this, as he reveals. One thing in particular affects him.

DPA dpa

No time? blue News summarizes for you Thomas Müller is tackling his final weeks as an FC Bayern player. On Saturday, the Munich team could clinch the early championship against Leipzig.

Müller admits in his monthly newsletter that he has not yet fully realized that the end is near. But there is one thing he particularly appreciates: The support of the fans. Show more

Thomas Müller is facing his final weeks as a footballer at Bayern Munich - but the veteran is not yet in a particularly emotional mood. "It's been clear for a few weeks now that I won't be playing for FC Bayern next season. The crazy thing is that it still feels like a normal season at FC Bayern for me at the moment," the 35-year-old wrote in his monthly newsletter.

The striker said that he simply enjoys playing football and soaking up the atmosphere in the stadiums, as he has always done in his career. "So I haven't quite realized yet that this is my last season as an FC Bayern player," he reported, but also admitted: "I'm sure it's already working inside me somehow."

Müller: Encouragement from the fans "feels very special"

The club had informed the 2014 world champion and long-time fan favorite a few weeks ago that he would not be renewing his contract when it expired. This led to a lot of criticism from supporters. "The encouragement and positive energy I've felt in the weeks since the announcement has been enormous," wrote Müller. "A huge thank you from the bottom of my heart. It means a lot to me and feels very special."

However, he now wants to concentrate on the season finale. In the away game on Saturday evening (3.30 pm) against RB Leipzig, Bayern can make the championship perfect. Müller also has the Club World Cup in the USA this summer to round off his time at Bayern. In order to be able to play there, Bayern extended Müller's contract, which was due to expire at the end of June, by one month.

No forecast for the time after summer

The former Bayern player did not reveal what will happen after that - such as a new club or even the end of his career. "I'm sure I'll say a lot more about the end of my playing career at FC Bayern and the start of something new. But now doesn't seem to be the time yet."

Videos from the department