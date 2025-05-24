At Taulant Xhaka's farewell to FC Basel, his brother Granit drops a bombshell and reveals that he himself will soon be wearing the FCB jersey again.

Sandro Zappella

During the championship match between FC Basel and FC Lucerne, FCB legend Taulant Xhaka is given a fitting farewell. Many former companions such as Breel Embolo, Benjamin Huggel, Marco Streller and Valentin Stocker will be there. And, of course, brother Granit Xhaka.

In the middle of the pitch at St. Jakob-Park, Granit Xhaka is the first to take the floor. And the Bundesliga star, whose contract with Bayer Leverkusen expires in 2028, immediately drops a bombshell: "One Xhaka is leaving, but soon the other will be back here too." Thunderous applause goes through the stadium. The younger of the two Xhaka brothers has definitely surprised everyone. Even FCB itself. When asked by blue Sport, the FC Basel media office confirmed that the news was also new.

When exactly the 32-year-old Granit Xhaka plans to return to FCB, however, remains to be seen. So FCB fans can interpret the meaning of the word "soon" for themselves and dream of the return of the next superstar.

