Inter goalkeeper Yann Sommer cannot prevent Sergio Ramos (not pictured) from scoring to put Monterrey 1-0 up Keystone

Inter Milan were held to a 1-1 draw by Monterrey in their first match of the Club World Cup on Tuesday.

Keystone-SDA SDA

In Los Angeles, Yann Sommer and his team-mates were unable to convert their dominance against the Mexicans into a victory. The Rose Bowl stadium was only half full, a far cry from the 80,000 spectators at the game between PSG and Atlético Madrid on Sunday.

Inter, with new coach Cristian Chivu, wanted to put the crushing defeat in the Champions League final against the Parisians behind them. However, they failed to do so against Monterrey, perhaps a sign that they have not yet fully come to terms with the trauma.

The Nerazzuri conceded the first goal through Sergio Ramos. The former Real Madrid defender, who also played for PSG from July 2021 to September 2023, beat Sommer in the 25th minute.

Lautaro Martinez equalized before the end of the first half (42'). The Argentinian poked the ball into the net after a cross from Carlos Augusto to secure a draw for Inter. However, Milan will have to perform better against the Urawa Reds from Japan, who were beaten 3-1 by River Plate on Tuesday.