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Three Promotion League clubs with license Only Bellinzona without a license for next season

SDA

20.4.2026 - 14:37

FC Bellinzona will have to make improvements if they want to play at Challenge League level in the Stadio Comunale next season
FC Bellinzona will have to make improvements if they want to play at Challenge League level in the Stadio Comunale next season
Keystone

The Swiss Football League (SFL) has granted 21 of the 22 Super League and Challenge League clubs the right to play next season. Only Bellinzona failed the test.

Keystone-SDA

20.04.2026, 14:37

20.04.2026, 15:03

Only the Challenge League club Bellinzona, which is in acute danger of relegation, did not meet the requirements in the first instance. The SFL cites financial reasons as the reason for the denial of the license. The team at the bottom of the league had already been threatened with the withdrawal of its license for this season in December due to missing documents. The SFL appeals committee ultimately upheld Bellinzona's appeal, allowing the Ticino club to continue playing.

The commission examined a total of 26 dossiers. In addition to the 21 SFL clubs, the three Promotion League clubs Kriens, Brühl and Biel-Bienne also received the license. They are therefore entitled to promotion. FC Schaffhausen withdrew its application "due to the current sporting situation".

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