After three rounds, Lugano is the only team in the Super League with a perfect record. St. Gallen drops its first points in a 2-2 draw against Lucerne. FC Basel runs roughshod over defending champion Thun.

Following the Young Boys (2–2 on Saturday in Lausanne), St. Gallen also dropped points for the first time on Sunday with the same result. Two goals were scored just before and after halftime, respectively, and two more in the closing minutes. In the 101st minute, Lukas Görtler equalized from the penalty spot. Lucerne is unlikely to be pleased with its first point of the season.

Lugano, one of the most frequently mentioned championship favorites, has so far fully lived up to that label. Following their 4-1 win over GC, the Ticino-based team followed up with a 5-0 victory over FC Zurich on Sunday. As a result, they are the only team with nine points after three rounds.

FC Basel also seems to be on the right track. The FCB responded to its 0-1 home loss to Lausanne with a convincing 4-2 victory over defending champion Thun—a win that ultimately felt a bit too narrow.

At the bottom of the standings, newly promoted Vaduz remains the only team without a point. In its third game, the newly promoted team lost by a one-goal margin for the third time. After falling behind twice, Franck Surdez scored in the 94th minute to seal a 3-2 victory for FC Sion.

Results and Standings:

Results. Saturday: Lausanne-Sport – Young Boys 2–2 (0–0). Servette – Grasshoppers 2–1 (1–1). – Sunday: Lugano – Zurich 5–0 (2–0). Basel – Thun 4–2 (2–0). Sion – Vaduz 3–2 (1–2). St. Gallen – Lucerne 2–2 (1–0).

Standings: 1. Lugano 3/9. 2. Young Boys 3/7. 3. St. Gallen 3/7. 4. Sion 3/6. 5. Basel 3/6. 6. Lausanne-Sport 3/5. 7. Servette 3/3. 8. Zurich 3/3. 9. Thun 3/3. 10. Grasshoppers 3/1. 11. Lucerne 3/1. 12. Vaduz 3/0.