Shaqiri and Co. celebrate the seventh double in the club's history with FC Basel. KEYSTONE

In the cup final against Biel, Basel won the double - the league title and cup win in one season - for the seventh time in the club's history. Only one team has achieved this feat more often.

Andreas Lunghi

After seven years, FCB wins the Swiss championship title once again. Barely two weeks after the celebrations on Barfüsserplatz, Basel won the next title of the season: the Swiss Cup.

After 1967, 2002, 2008, 2010, 2012 and 2017, this is the seventh time that red and blue have won both competitions in the same season. However, FCB is not the only team to have already won the double.

FC Sion and Servette (once each)

Sion are the Cup specialists par excellence. They have won the trophy 13 times in 14 appearances in the final. They lost a final for the first time in 2017 against Basel. However, they have only won the double once before: in 1997.

Servette have 17 league titles and eight cup wins in their palmarès, but have only ever won the double in 1979. Dutchman Piet Hamberg gave Geneva the title in the 73rd minute of the replay of the cup final against YB.

FC Zurich, FC La Chaux-de-Fonds and FC Lausanne-Sports (twice each)

These three teams won the double several years ago. FCZ achieved the double in 1966 and 1976, after which the Zurich team won various championship titles and cup wins, but never again in the same season.

The successful years of the Neuchâtel team from La Chaux-de-Fonds have recently come to an end. Their last title came in 1964. Ten years earlier, La Chaux-de-Fonds were so dominant that they won the double two seasons in a row (1954, 1955) - the only team in Swiss football history to do so. The 1986/1987 season was the last time La Chaux-de-Fonds played in the top division.

Lausanne has been waiting for a title since 1999, when the Vaud team won the Cup. In 1935 and 1944, however, they were the measure of all things in Swiss football, winning the double both times.

BSC Young Boys (three times)

The Bernese had to wait over 30 years before they were able to celebrate another title in 2018. But the long wait was worth it, with YB hoarding eight titles in the seven years that followed. The second and third doubles followed in 2020 and 2023 after 1958.

Grasshopper Club Zurich (eight times)

GC is not only the record champion (27), but also the record cup winner (19). With so many successes, it is not surprising that GC has also won the most doubles, the first in 1927 and the last in 1990. GC has not won a title since winning the Cup in 2013.

