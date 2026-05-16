Lugano or Sion - one of the two teams will secure the last European Cup place on the final matchday Keystone

On the last matchday of the Super League, all that remains to be decided is who will secure the third European Cup place. Meanwhile, three farewells await in the Relegation Group.

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Almost all the important questions have already been answered ahead of the Super League's final matchday. Champions? FC Thun. Relegated? FC Winterthur. Barrage contenders? The Grasshoppers. Only one question remains unanswered in the race for the European Cup places.

Battle for the last European Cup place

Lugano and Sion will battle it out on Sunday for 3rd place in the league and thus the chance to qualify for the Conference League. The Ticino side are two points ahead of Sion ahead of the final matchday and can therefore secure 3rd place on their own.

Should St. Gallen win the Cup next week, 4th place would also qualify them for international business. This is because the cup winner is also entitled to the European Cup and St. Gallen, as runners-up in the Super League, are already guaranteed a starting place. One thing has been clear since Ascension Thursday: for the first time since 2001, Basel and Young Boys will miss out on the European Cup places at the same time.

Farewells in the Relegation Group

Meanwhile, nothing is at stake in the Relegation Group matches on Saturday. Winterthur have already been relegated after their 3-2 defeat against GC last Tuesday and Grasshoppers will also definitely have to go to the barrage.

But when Winterthur meet Luzern, things could still get emotional at the Schützenwiese. Mario Frick will be playing his last game as Lucerne coach, while Winterthur will be competing in Switzerland's top division for the last time - at least for one year.

FC Zurich, who will host Servette at the Letzigrund, will also be saying goodbye. Long-serving Zurich captain Yanick Brecher is stepping down at the end of the season. He recently had to make way for U21 national goalkeeper Silas Huber, and Brecher will now make his last appearance for FCZ on Saturday.

In the third game of the day, Lausanne-Sport will host Grasshoppers. After serious rioting broke out in the Léman derby between Servette and Lausanne on Tuesday, the match will be played as a ghost game.