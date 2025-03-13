After a VAR review, Julián Álvarez's penalty is deemed a miss. The Atlético professional is said to have hit his leg. Technological assistance was not used in the decision. A rule change is now under discussion.

Syl Battistuzzi

No time? blue News summarizes for you Julián Álvarez scored to make it 2:2 in the penalty shoot-out, but slipped with his standing leg and touched the ball twice in the opinion of the referees - the goal did not count.

For Atlético, that was the beginning of the end against Real - defeat on penalties and elimination from the Champions League round of 16.

The TV images provide no conclusive proof that the Argentine was in breach of the rules. It was not a sensor or a chip in the ball that was used, but the VAR.

UEFA wants to discuss with FIFA and the IFAB whether to modify the rule. Show more

Real had the luckier end in the penalty shoot-out. Julian Alvarez's goal did not count - the Atlético striker slipped on his attempt and is said to have touched the ball twice afterwards.

In fact, the International Football Association Board (IFAB) states in Law 14 that it is not a valid attempt if the kicker "touches the ball after the penalty kick has been taken and before it has touched another player".

So far, there are no TV images that can fully verify the second contact. Theories about sensors and other technologies have therefore been circulating on social media. Thanks to "connected ball technology", even minimal contact with a sensor could be verified at the European Championships.

Only the VAR intervened

However, only the VAR was used at the Derbi madrileño in the top flight. As blue Sport learned from an insider, the double contact can be seen on two camera shots. The review therefore did not take long. There are currently no plans for UEFA to publish this information.

Following an inquiry from Atlético, UEFA confirmed the decision regarding Álvarez. The goal should not have counted, the European football governing body confirmed. UEFA announced, however, that it would discuss with FIFA and the IFAB's international rule makers whether there should be a rule change in the event that a double touch was clearly unintentional.

For Atlético coach Diego Simeone and his players, a possible adjustment comes too late. Wednesday night was the fifth Champions League defeat in a row against their city rivals. This includes the two defeats in the final in 2014 and 2016, the quarter-final exit in 2015 and the elimination in the semi-finals in 2017.