Challenge League Only three points behind - Vaduz close in on Aarau

SDA

9.11.2025 - 16:15

FC Vaduz benefited from FC Aarau's defeat and reduced the gap to the leaders to three points with a 3:2 home win against Stade Lausanne-Ouchy.

Keystone-SDA

09.11.2025, 16:15

09.11.2025, 16:27

The Liechtenstein side's fifth win in a row came after trailing 1-0. Captain Nicolas Hasler with a penalty (45') and Canadian striker Ayomide Akinola with goals for 2:1 (53') and 3:1 (66') turned the game around.

Challenge League highlights. Leaders Aarau go down 5-1 at bottom club Bellinzona

Challenge League highlightsLeaders Aarau go down 5-1 at bottom club Bellinzona

Telegram and table:

Vaduz - Stade Lausanne-Ouchy 3:2 (1:1). - 1407 spectators. - SR Berchier. - Goals: 29. Lusuena 0:1. 45. Nicolas Hasler (penalty) 1:1. 53. Akinola 2:1. 66. Akinola 3:1. 78. Garcia 3:2.

