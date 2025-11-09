FC Vaduz benefited from FC Aarau's defeat and reduced the gap to the leaders to three points with a 3:2 home win against Stade Lausanne-Ouchy.

Keystone-SDA SDA

The Liechtenstein side's fifth win in a row came after trailing 1-0. Captain Nicolas Hasler with a penalty (45') and Canadian striker Ayomide Akinola with goals for 2:1 (53') and 3:1 (66') turned the game around.

Telegram and table:

Vaduz - Stade Lausanne-Ouchy 3:2 (1:1). - 1407 spectators. - SR Berchier. - Goals: 29. Lusuena 0:1. 45. Nicolas Hasler (penalty) 1:1. 53. Akinola 2:1. 66. Akinola 3:1. 78. Garcia 3:2.