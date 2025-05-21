  1. Residential Customers
Home teams must compete in qualifiers Only two of the four hosts get a fixed place at Euro 2028

21.5.2025 - 15:31

In the worst-case scenario, Harry Kane and his England team will miss the 2028 European Championship at home.
Keystone

UEFA provides information on qualification for the next European Championship. Two British national teams will certainly be there - but it remains to be seen which ones.

21.05.2025, 15:35

No time? blue News summarizes for you

  • England, Wales, Ireland and Scotland must take part in the 2028 European Championship qualifiers. Two European Championship tickets are reserved for the best but not qualified hosts.
  • The European Championship will take place from June 9 to July 9, 2028 in nine stadiums - six in England, one each in Glasgow, Cardiff and Dublin.
  • Twelve groups of four to five teams will determine the twelve group winners and eight best runners-up, who will qualify directly.
Show more

The European Football Union is not giving the four host teams of Euro 2028 a free pass. England, Wales, Ireland and Scotland will all compete in one of the twelve qualifying groups, UEFA announced after a meeting of the Executive Committee in Bilbao. However, there will be two reserved places for the two best - and non-qualifying - hosts.

Group winners and eight best runners-up through

The European Championship will take place from June 9 to July 9, 2028 in nine stadiums. Six of these are in England, with Glasgow, Cardiff and Dublin also represented. Twelve groups of four or five teams will be formed in the qualifiers. The twelve group winners and the eight best runners-up will qualify directly for the tournament, which will be played with 24 teams for the fourth time after 2016, 2021 and 2024.

The size of the subsequent play-offs will depend on the number of hosts who have qualified. If all four nations make it through qualifying, four places would be available. If two hosts fail to qualify, only two tickets would remain. If one host fails to qualify for the European Championship, three places remain - in this case, twelve instead of eight teams would compete in the play-offs.

