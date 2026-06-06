A modest 1-1 draw for the Nati against a modest Australia in the last test before the World Cup. Captain Granit Xhaka sounds the alarm after the end of the game. These are the grades after the lunchtime kick in San Diego.
Goal
Gregor Kobel
Cheeky how he solved a dicey situation against the onrushing Irankunda at the start with a back-heel. Then he only has to intervene again in the 49th minute. He deflects Irankunda's shot onto the crossbar with his fingertips. No chance against the goal.
Defense
Silvan Widmer
Occasionally struggles with the speedy ex-GC striker Irankunda. Like the entire defense, cut a poor figure when conceding the goal. Certainly not his strongest performance.
Defense
Manuel Akanji
Lucky to remain uninjured in the 33rd minute after being kicked by Yengi. Picks up a yellow card himself after a tug on his shirt. Solid performance, nothing more. Like the rest of the defense, he was fooled by a long pass when conceding the goal.
Defense
Nico Elvedi
Did a solid job until the goal against, but didn't have that much to do against the modest Australians. Joined the attack two or three times.
Defense
Ricardo Rodriguez
At the back, he has everything under control on his left side of defense. More can certainly be expected from the veteran up front. None of his five crosses found their target.
Midfield
Johan Manzambi
Started in central midfield. The shooting star makes an effort, but is much less noticeable than in recent games. Nevertheless, an invigorating element.
Midfield
Granit Xhaka
Coaches more on the pitch than Murat Yakin from the sidelines. But not only. Sugar pass to Ndoye's 1:0. Usually calm on the ball. He briefly loses his nerve in the 70th minute when he lies prone on the ground and Irankunda kicks the ball between his legs. After the game he sounded the World Cup alarm.
Midfield
Remo Freuler
Not having his best day. Starts as early as the second minute with a careless misplaced pass that leads to an Australian corner kick. Freuler must improve if he is to go far at this World Cup.
Midfield
Michel Aebischer
Starts on the right side of midfield - intelligent, confident on the ball. Rotates often, like all Swiss players. Created Ndoye's first chance with his superb pin-pass to the rocket. Replaced by Rieder at the break.
Midfield
Dan Ndoye
The biggest weapon and number one target man in attack with his turbo start. He misses the first two chances. Then, after a dream pass from Xhaka, he capitalizes on number three in minute 14. After sprint number four, he fails to beat keeper Beach. Best Swiss player.
Striker
Zeki Amdouni
Started up front for Breel Embolo. His lack of match practice after a long injury break is still noticeable. Shows glimpses of his class, but can only rarely assert himself against the Australians.
Substitutes
Defense
Miro Muheim
Came on for Rodriguez in the 72nd minute. Too short for an assessment.
Defense
Denis Zakaria
Came on for Widmer in the 72nd minute. Too short for a rating.
Midfield
Ardon Jashari
Coming on for Manzambi in the 72nd minute. Too short for a rating.
Midfield
Djibril Sow
Came on for Aebischer after the break. Somehow doesn't really get into the game. Remains virtually invisible.
Midfield
Christian Fassnacht
Came on for Freuler in the 80th minute. Too short for a rating.
Defense
Eray Cömert
Came on for Akanji in the 80th. Too short for a rating.
Midfield
Noah Okafor
Coming on for Xhaka in the 80th minute. Too short for a rating.
Midfield
Fabian Rieder
Came on for Ndoye after the break. Is of course a completely different type of player, looks less for runs into the deep. Nevertheless, many touches of the ball.
Defense
Aurèle Amenda
Came on for Nico Elvedi in the 72nd minute. Too short for an assessment.
Forward
Cedric Itten
Came on for Amdouni in the 72nd minute. Too short for a rating.