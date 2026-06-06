Xhaka fumes after Irankunda's unfair action and the captain is also aggressive after the game. KEYSTONE

A modest 1-1 draw for the Nati against a modest Australia in the last test before the World Cup. Captain Granit Xhaka sounds the alarm after the end of the game. These are the grades after the lunchtime kick in San Diego.

Jan Arnet

Grade: 4.5 Goal Gregor Kobel

Cheeky how he solved a dicey situation against the onrushing Irankunda at the start with a back-heel. Then he only has to intervene again in the 49th minute. He deflects Irankunda's shot onto the crossbar with his fingertips. No chance against the goal.

Grade: 3.5 Defense Silvan Widmer

Occasionally struggles with the speedy ex-GC striker Irankunda. Like the entire defense, cut a poor figure when conceding the goal. Certainly not his strongest performance.

Grade: 4 Defense Manuel Akanji

Lucky to remain uninjured in the 33rd minute after being kicked by Yengi. Picks up a yellow card himself after a tug on his shirt. Solid performance, nothing more. Like the rest of the defense, he was fooled by a long pass when conceding the goal.

Grade: 4 Defense Nico Elvedi

Did a solid job until the goal against, but didn't have that much to do against the modest Australians. Joined the attack two or three times.

Grade: 4 Defense Ricardo Rodriguez

At the back, he has everything under control on his left side of defense. More can certainly be expected from the veteran up front. None of his five crosses found their target.

Grade: 4 Midfield Johan Manzambi

Started in central midfield. The shooting star makes an effort, but is much less noticeable than in recent games. Nevertheless, an invigorating element.

Grade: 4.5 Midfield Granit Xhaka

Coaches more on the pitch than Murat Yakin from the sidelines. But not only. Sugar pass to Ndoye's 1:0. Usually calm on the ball. He briefly loses his nerve in the 70th minute when he lies prone on the ground and Irankunda kicks the ball between his legs. After the game he sounded the World Cup alarm.

Grade: 3.5 Midfield Remo Freuler

Not having his best day. Starts as early as the second minute with a careless misplaced pass that leads to an Australian corner kick. Freuler must improve if he is to go far at this World Cup.

Grade: 4.5 Midfield Michel Aebischer

Starts on the right side of midfield - intelligent, confident on the ball. Rotates often, like all Swiss players. Created Ndoye's first chance with his superb pin-pass to the rocket. Replaced by Rieder at the break.

Grade: 5.0 Midfield Dan Ndoye

The biggest weapon and number one target man in attack with his turbo start. He misses the first two chances. Then, after a dream pass from Xhaka, he capitalizes on number three in minute 14. After sprint number four, he fails to beat keeper Beach. Best Swiss player.

Note: 3.5 Striker Zeki Amdouni

Started up front for Breel Embolo. His lack of match practice after a long injury break is still noticeable. Shows glimpses of his class, but can only rarely assert himself against the Australians.

Substitutes

Defense Miro Muheim

Came on for Rodriguez in the 72nd minute. Too short for an assessment.

Defense Denis Zakaria

Came on for Widmer in the 72nd minute. Too short for a rating.

Midfield Ardon Jashari

Coming on for Manzambi in the 72nd minute. Too short for a rating.

Grade: 3.5 Midfield Djibril Sow

Came on for Aebischer after the break. Somehow doesn't really get into the game. Remains virtually invisible.

Grade: Midfield Christian Fassnacht

Came on for Freuler in the 80th minute. Too short for a rating.

Defense Eray Cömert

Came on for Akanji in the 80th. Too short for a rating.

Midfield Noah Okafor

Coming on for Xhaka in the 80th minute. Too short for a rating.

Grade: 4 Midfield Fabian Rieder

Came on for Ndoye after the break. Is of course a completely different type of player, looks less for runs into the deep. Nevertheless, many touches of the ball.

Defense Aurèle Amenda

Came on for Nico Elvedi in the 72nd minute. Too short for an assessment.

Forward Cedric Itten

Came on for Amdouni in the 72nd minute. Too short for a rating.