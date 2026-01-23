Xhaka fumes after unfair action by Irankunda - and the captain is also aggressive after the game.
KEYSTONE
A modest 1-1 draw for the Nati against a modest Australia in the last test before the World Cup. Captain Granit Xhaka sounds the alarm after the end of the game. These are the grades after the lunchtime kick in San Diego.
Position
Goal
Gregor Kobel
Editorial rating4.5
Cheeky how he solved a dicey situation against the onrushing Irankunda at the start with a back-heel. Then he only has to intervene again in the 49th minute. He deflects Irankunda's shot onto the crossbar with his fingertips. No chance against the goal.
Position
Defense
Silvan Widmer
Editorial rating3.5
Occasionally struggles with the speedy ex-GC striker Irankunda. Cut a poor figure - like the whole defense - when conceding the goal. Certainly not his strongest performance.
Position
Defense
Manuel Akanji
Editorial rating4
Lucky to remain uninjured in the 33rd minute after being kicked by Yengi. Picks up a yellow card himself after a tug on his shirt. Solid performance, nothing more. Like the rest of the defense, he was fooled by a long pass when conceding the goal.
Position
Defense
Nico Elvedi
Editorial rating4
Did a solid job until the goal against, but didn't have that much to do against the modest Australians. Joined the attack two or three times.
Position
Defense
Ricardo Rodriguez
Editorial rating4
At the back, he has everything under control on his left side of defense. More can certainly be expected from the veteran up front. None of his five crosses found their target.
Position
Midfield
Johan Manzambi
Editorial rating4
Started in central midfield. The shooting star makes an effort, but is much less noticeable than in recent games. Nevertheless, an invigorating element.
Position
Midfield
Granit Xhaka
Editorial rating4.5
Coaches more on the pitch than Murat Yakin from the sidelines. But not only. Sugar pass to Ndoye's 1:0. Usually calm on the ball. He briefly loses his nerve in the 70th minute when he lies prone on the ground and Irankunda kicks the ball between his legs. After the game he sounded the World Cup alarm.
Position
Midfield
Remo Freuler
Editorial rating3.5
Not having his best day. Starts as early as the second minute with a careless misplaced pass that leads to an Australian corner kick. Freuler must improve if he is to go far at this World Cup.
Position
Midfield
Michel Aebischer
Editorial rating4.5
Starts on the right side of midfield - intelligent, confident on the ball. Rotates often, like all Swiss players. Created Ndoye's first chance with his superb pin-pass to the rocket. Replaced by Rieder at the break.
Position
Midfield
Dan Ndoye
Editorial rating5.0
The biggest weapon and number one target man in attack with his turbo start. He misses the first two chances. Then, after a dream pass from Xhaka, he capitalizes on number three in minute 14. After sprint number four, he fails to beat keeper Beach. Best Swiss player.
Position
Striker
Zeki Amdouni
Editorial rating3.5
Started up front for Breel Embolo. His lack of match practice after a long injury break is still noticeable. Shows glimpses of his class, but can only rarely assert himself against the Australians.
Position
Midfield
Djibril Sow
Editorial rating3.5
Came on for Aebischer after the break. Somehow doesn't really get into the game. Remains virtually invisible.
Position
Midfield
Fabian Rieder
Editorial rating4
Came on for Ndoye after the break. Is of course a completely different type of player, looks less for runs into the deep. Nevertheless, many touches of the ball.
Position
Defense
Miro Muheim
Came on for Rodriguez in the 72nd minute. Too short for an assessment.
Position
Defense
Denis Zakaria
Came on for Widmer in the 72nd minute. Too short for a rating.
Position
Midfield
Ardon Jashari
Coming on for Manzambi in the 72nd minute. Too short for a rating.
Position
Defense
Aurèle Amenda
Coming on for Nico Elvedi in the 72nd minute. Too short for a rating.
Position
Forward
Cedric Itten
Coming on for Amdouni in the 72nd minute. Too short for a rating.
Position
Midfield
Christian Fassnacht
Came on for Freuler in the 80th minute. Too short for a rating.
Position
Defense
Eray Cömert
Came on for Akanji in the 80th. Too short for a rating.
Position
Midfield
Noah Okafor
Coming on for Xhaka in the 80th minute. Too short for a rating.