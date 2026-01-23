A modest 1-1 draw for the Nati against a modest Australia in the last test before the World Cup. Captain Granit Xhaka sounds the alarm after the end of the game. These are the grades after the lunchtime kick in San Diego.

Xhaka fumes after unfair action by Irankunda - and the captain is also aggressive after the game.

1:1 against Australia Only Xhaka poisonous: These are the Nati grades for the tired test kick

Position Goal Gregor Kobel Editorial rating 4.5

Cheeky how he solved a dicey situation against the onrushing Irankunda at the start with a back-heel. Then he only has to intervene again in the 49th minute. He deflects Irankunda's shot onto the crossbar with his fingertips. No chance against the goal.

Position Defense Silvan Widmer Editorial rating 3.5

Occasionally struggles with the speedy ex-GC striker Irankunda. Cut a poor figure - like the whole defense - when conceding the goal. Certainly not his strongest performance.

Position Defense Manuel Akanji Editorial rating 4

Lucky to remain uninjured in the 33rd minute after being kicked by Yengi. Picks up a yellow card himself after a tug on his shirt. Solid performance, nothing more. Like the rest of the defense, he was fooled by a long pass when conceding the goal.

Position Defense Nico Elvedi Editorial rating 4

Did a solid job until the goal against, but didn't have that much to do against the modest Australians. Joined the attack two or three times.

Position Defense Ricardo Rodriguez Editorial rating 4

At the back, he has everything under control on his left side of defense. More can certainly be expected from the veteran up front. None of his five crosses found their target.

Position Midfield Johan Manzambi Editorial rating 4

Started in central midfield. The shooting star makes an effort, but is much less noticeable than in recent games. Nevertheless, an invigorating element.

Position Midfield Granit Xhaka Editorial rating 4.5

Coaches more on the pitch than Murat Yakin from the sidelines. But not only. Sugar pass to Ndoye's 1:0. Usually calm on the ball. He briefly loses his nerve in the 70th minute when he lies prone on the ground and Irankunda kicks the ball between his legs. After the game he sounded the World Cup alarm.

Position Midfield Remo Freuler Editorial rating 3.5

Not having his best day. Starts as early as the second minute with a careless misplaced pass that leads to an Australian corner kick. Freuler must improve if he is to go far at this World Cup.

Position Midfield Michel Aebischer Editorial rating 4.5

Starts on the right side of midfield - intelligent, confident on the ball. Rotates often, like all Swiss players. Created Ndoye's first chance with his superb pin-pass to the rocket. Replaced by Rieder at the break.

Position Midfield Dan Ndoye Editorial rating 5.0

The biggest weapon and number one target man in attack with his turbo start. He misses the first two chances. Then, after a dream pass from Xhaka, he capitalizes on number three in minute 14. After sprint number four, he fails to beat keeper Beach. Best Swiss player.

Position Striker Zeki Amdouni Editorial rating 3.5

Started up front for Breel Embolo. His lack of match practice after a long injury break is still noticeable. Shows glimpses of his class, but can only rarely assert himself against the Australians.

Substitute player

Position Midfield Djibril Sow Editorial rating 3.5

Came on for Aebischer after the break. Somehow doesn't really get into the game. Remains virtually invisible.

Position Midfield Fabian Rieder Editorial rating 4

Came on for Ndoye after the break. Is of course a completely different type of player, looks less for runs into the deep. Nevertheless, many touches of the ball.

Position Defense Miro Muheim

Came on for Rodriguez in the 72nd minute. Too short for an assessment.

Position Defense Denis Zakaria

Came on for Widmer in the 72nd minute. Too short for a rating.

Position Midfield Ardon Jashari

Coming on for Manzambi in the 72nd minute. Too short for a rating.

Position Defense Aurèle Amenda

Coming on for Nico Elvedi in the 72nd minute. Too short for a rating.

Position Forward Cedric Itten

Coming on for Amdouni in the 72nd minute. Too short for a rating.

Position Midfield Christian Fassnacht

Came on for Freuler in the 80th minute. Too short for a rating.

Position Defense Eray Cömert

Came on for Akanji in the 80th. Too short for a rating.

Position Midfield Noah Okafor

Coming on for Xhaka in the 80th minute. Too short for a rating.