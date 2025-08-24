Basel with Melissa Chidera Ugochukwu, center, and Lia Kamber, right, celebrate the 2:0 goal during the Women's Super League match between FC Basel and FC Aarau. KEYSTONE

The Women's Super League 2025/26 has been launched. Three of the top favorites - Basel, GC and Servette - lived up to their ambitions with victories. Meanwhile, St. Gallen fought their way to a draw against champions YB.

Tobias Benz

St.Gallen, newly coached by Jasmin Schweer, wrestled a 1-1 draw from champions YB to open the season. Although the Bernese side were superior in the Espenmoos stadium, they were often unable to find a solution in front of goal. Only Stephanie Waeber found the net in the 50th minute, scoring the equalizer and thus the final goal. Yael Aeberhard had previously given St.Gallen the lead (36')

The TV game in St. Jakob-Park, which the Basel team won 2-0 against Aarau in front of 5,348 spectators, generated the most attention. The home team's goals came from Lucia Vojteková on a penalty and Lia Kamber shortly before the end.

The top favorites from Geneva and Zurich also got off to a successful start to the season. Servette FC Chênois Féminin won 4-0 in Lucerne after a tough first half, GC defeated Rapperswil-Jona 2-0 at home and Thun lost 3-1 to FCZ.

Results and table

Results. Saturday: St. Gallen - Young Boys 1:1 (1:0). Lucerne - Servette Chênois 0:4 (0:1). Grasshoppers - Rapperswil-Jona 2:0 (1:0). Basel - Aarau 2:0 (1:0). Thun - Zurich 1:3 (0:1).

Ranking: 1. Servette Chênois 1/3 (4:0). 2. Zurich 1/3 (3:1). 3. Basel 1/3 (2:0). 3. Grasshoppers 1/3 (2:0). 5. St. Gallen 1/1 (1:1). 5. Young Boys 1/1 (1:1). 7. Thun 1/0 (1:3). 8. Aarau 1/0 (0:2). 8. Rapperswil-Jona 1/0 (0:2). 10. Lucerne 1/0 (0:4).

You might also be interested in