For blue News readers, the coaching jobs of Ludovic Magnin and Didier Tholot are particularly at risk. Keystone

blue News asked its readers for their opinion ahead of the Super League season opener: Which coach will be the first to be sacked? Sion coach Tholot is the inglorious winner of the poll ahead of the season opener.

Jan Arnet

More than 2000 users have voted in the poll (as of Monday, July 28, 2025, 15:00). With 24 percent of the votes, Didier Tholot was the number one candidate for dismissal for blue News readers before the start of the season. However, the Sion coach has made a successful start to the new season: the Valais team beat FC Zurich 3-2 away from home on Friday.

Ludovic Magnin, who has taken on the difficult task in Basel of confirming the success of the previous season by winning the double, actually received the second most votes. One in five users believes that Magnin will be the first coach to be sacked this season. St.Gallen's Enrico Maassen follows in third place with 14 percent of the votes.

According to the blue News Community, promotion coach Mauro Lustrinelli from FC Thun and Mattia Croci-Torti from FC Lugano do not have to worry about their jobs. They only received 1 percent of the vote each.

Croci-Torti is the longest-serving Super League coach at almost four years and still has a contract until 2028. Lustrinelli won the direct duel between Lugano and Thun on Sunday with a 2:1 victory.

It is possible that the poll results will change somewhat after matchday 1 ...

The video highlights from the first Super League matchday