GC and YB play out a spectacular 3:3 draw at the Letzigrund. Shortly before the end, two YB players are sent off. The first red card is the topic of conversation in the blue Sport studio after the match.

Tobias Benz

No time? blue News summarizes for you GC and YB play out a thrilling duel in the Letzigrund at the end of the 11th round of the Super League.

Shortly before the end, the visitors from Bern are sent off twice. In the blue Sport studio, there is disagreement about the first red card.

Refereeing expert Bruno Grossen understands the decision and justifies the sending off by stating that the action was "absolutely dangerous to health".

Football expert Daniel Gygax disagrees, saying: "A yellow would have been enough." Show more

The 81st minute was ticking away at the Letzigrund when YB player Zoukrou lost the ball in his own half. The defender immediately picks up the pace, wanting to make up for his mistake, but instead crashes dangerously into GC midfielder Diarrassouba, who plays the ball away shortly beforehand.

Referee Nico Gianforte doesn't hesitate for a second and sends Zoukrou off with a red card. What looks like a correct decision in real time becomes blurred somewhere in the gray area after reviewing the replay. The problem: Zoukrou does hit his opponent, but only on the bottom of his foot. He may even have touched the ball very lightly beforehand.

Refereeing expert Bruno Grossen also sees it that way in the blue Sport studio. "If you look at the slow motion, the hit isn't that bad. That would argue for a yellow card" - says Grossen, but then explains why the hit image is not decisive in this scene: "The player goes in with such speed and so much risk that it is absolutely dangerous to his health. That has no place on the football pitch." That was also the reason why the VAR was not used here.

Daniel Gygax: "A yellow would have been enough"

Daniel Gygax assesses the scene somewhat differently. "I didn't think the goal was too bad. A yellow would have been enough." The football expert adds with a grin that he should have been sent off for something else: "I would have given him a red card for controlling the ball."

Grossen also understands the frustration on the Young Boys' side, but stands by his opinion. "It's a harsh red in the end because the goal isn't that strong. But it's not wrong at all, because the speed, the risk and the risk of injury are very high."

Ten-man Young Boys managed to equalize in the final phase thanks to a penalty to make it 3-3. Saidy Janko was then sent off in stoppage time. The Bernese full-back was rightly shown a second yellow card for a hard tackle.

More about the game