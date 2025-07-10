With Norway already confirmed as group winners, coach Gemma Grainger can play a tactical game in the final group match Keystone

Norway are Group A winners, Iceland have been eliminated: this is the starting position for the two national teams going into the final clash of the group phase.

Keystone-SDA SDA

This means that the second Nordic clash in Thun after Iceland-Finland will be a game of prestige and honor. The Icelanders want to leave the tournament with their heads held high, while the Norwegians want to prove to the critical domestic press, among others, that they are rightly at the top of the group despite unconvincing performances so far.

However, it can be assumed that coach Gemma Grainger will give some of her key players a break before the quarter-final next Wednesday in Geneva (probably against Italy). It is an opportunity for players who have had little or no time to prove themselves.