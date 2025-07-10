  1. Residential Customers
  2. Business Customers
  3. About Swisscom
  4. blue News
  1. My Swisscom
  3. myCloud
  4. TV
  5. Phone book
EN
Weather
  1. blue News
  1. Entertainment
  1. Sport
Swisscom Services
  1. Phone Book
  3. Web TV
  4. My Swisscom
Swisscom Apps
  1. Swisscom blue News & E-Mail
  2. Swisscom blue TV
  3. Swisscom blue Cinema
  4. Swisscom myCloud
Language
  1. English
  2. Deutsch
  3. Français
  4. Italiano

Match for prestige Opportunity for Norway's second guard against Iceland

SDA

10.7.2025 - 05:00

With Norway already confirmed as group winners, coach Gemma Grainger can play a tactical game in the final group match
With Norway already confirmed as group winners, coach Gemma Grainger can play a tactical game in the final group match
Keystone

Norway are Group A winners, Iceland have been eliminated: this is the starting position for the two national teams going into the final clash of the group phase.

Keystone-SDA

10.07.2025, 05:00

10.07.2025, 07:54

This means that the second Nordic clash in Thun after Iceland-Finland will be a game of prestige and honor. The Icelanders want to leave the tournament with their heads held high, while the Norwegians want to prove to the critical domestic press, among others, that they are rightly at the top of the group despite unconvincing performances so far.

However, it can be assumed that coach Gemma Grainger will give some of her key players a break before the quarter-final next Wednesday in Geneva (probably against Italy). It is an opportunity for players who have had little or no time to prove themselves.

More from the department

Transfer ticker. Club Brugge sporting director reports

Transfer tickerClub Brugge sporting director reports "standstill" in Jashari negotiations with Milan

Nati before the deciding match.

Nati before the deciding match"Our big goal is to make history"

Put in last place. Finn mocks Alisha Lehmann

Put in last placeFinn mocks Alisha Lehmann