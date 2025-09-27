Time and again, the VAR in Swiss football is caught in the crossfire of criticism. In the home match, Alex Frei lists ways to create more understanding for the controversial decisions in the future.

Patrick Lämmle

The VAR continues to regularly cause heated discussions and red heads on and off Swiss football pitches. The most recent example: Winterthur coach Uli Forte, who attacked the VAR head-on in an interview with blue Sport after the home defeat against Sion two weeks ago: "Mr. Gianforte has once again blown the whistle on our game! That's simply not on. You have to have a line."

Compared to the times without VAR, expectations among players, coaches and spectators seem to have risen. Wrong decisions or different lines are met with a lot of incomprehension. However, studio guest Martin Andermatt reminds us in the football talk show Heimspiel: "There is humanity behind the VAR, it is still decided by a human being." And where people work, mistakes are part of the job.

"The referees and the VAR do a good job," says Alex Frei, adding: "The VAR is a great tool. The wrong decisions have been incredibly minimized." Nevertheless, the blue Sport expert sees potential for improvement - and has specific suggestions:

Alex Frei's optimization wish list for the VAR "I would let the referees in the stadium participate more so that the fans can also hear it."

"The bodycam would be something. It makes everything more transparent and as a player you think twice about going at the referee and shouting when you know that the whole of Switzerland, or at least those in the stadium, are watching."

"I would give the referees a bigger platform after the games. I would very much welcome it if a referee could explain in two or three situations in just one minute why he whistled the way he did."

Invite former footballers and current experts into the VAR room for an exchange: "Maybe be present in a VAR room once to see the processes and be able to convey this to the outside world - and then maybe still be allowed to say from time to time what it's like from your own experience. Because when you've played football yourself, you understand certain things differently to the rule book." Show more

The program in full length