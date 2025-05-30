Despite a 1-0 defeat in the second leg against Aarau, GC did not let anything burn and, as in the previous season, saved themselves from relegation via the barrage. The reactions from the Hoppers' camp.

Luca Betschart

GC loses the second leg of the barrage tie at FC Aarau 0:1, but can still celebrate after the final whistle thanks to the clear first-leg victory. However, many of the players were less than jubilant.

"We're not forgetting that it wasn't our best season. We suffered a lot and performed badly. We are aware of that. That's why we're not in a hugely celebratory mood, because we know what we didn't do this season," explained GC veteran Pascal Schürpf in an interview with blue Sport. And yet: "We're all over the moon that we made it and got this chance - and we took it. Congratulations for that!"

"Our fans are the only real winners"

Captain Amir Abrashi echoes similar sentiments. "We could have secured it much earlier in the championship, but we lost the crucial games. In the end, you have to be lucky not to get relegated straight away," says the club legend. "In the end, we stuck together and achieved what was the priority. But honestly, our fans are the only real winners this season."

Nevertheless, Abrashi is also relieved. "This season has taken a huge toll on me, both physically and mentally. I'm just exhausted at the moment, but overjoyed that we're in the Super League," said the 35-year-old.

Oral's words to sporting director Sutter

Abrashi and his team-mates deserve great praise from their coach. "Huge respect for our team. A team that has been criticized time and again. They have shown mentality and character," enthuses Tomas Oral, singling out one person in particular: "I have to thank Alain (Sutter) because he has done a huge job in such a short space of time. He has brought in a bear of calm."

That was hugely important for the club after the departure of sporting director Stephan Schwarz. "It was turbulent. It's not typical for a sports director to leave. Alain knew immediately which levers he had to pull. He brought a sense of sovereignty. From one day to the next, there was a different calm," says Oral, adding: "He senses exactly what he wants and what he doesn't want."

The highlights of the second leg