Visiting the Dutch women's training session at the Lachen stadium in Thun on Tuesday evening: the atmosphere is good, the welcome is warm and the support from home is apparently huge.

"10,000 fans have booked tickets through the Dutch association. We don't know how many more have bought tickets from Uefa," says the Oranjes' media manager. Everyone is likely to come together before the games and the Dutch fan march is once again planned. This brings back memories of the Dutch fans' appearances at past tournaments.

On Saturday, Switzerland is likely to be flooded by the orange sea for the first time. The meeting point for the Oranje fans is Lucerne. That's where Holland meets Wales.