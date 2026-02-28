FC Luzern has a new crowd favorite: Oscar Kabwit shone against Basel with an outstanding performance and speaks openly about adjustment difficulties, family support and his special relationship with the FCL fans.

Syl Battistuzzi

On matchday 26, Oscar Kabwit almost single-handedly shot FC Basel down in a 4:2 win against Luzern. Two goals and a wonderful assist made the 20-year-old the match winner.

"That was an exceptional game. I'm proud of myself for everything I achieved against Basel," said the man of the moment in an interview with blue Sport. Many friends and family also congratulated him on his performance.

The Congolese player only arrived in Lucerne on loan at the last minute on deadline day at the beginning of September. But the start is not easy. The Swiss winter plagues him.

Growing up with football in Congo

"It's not easy for someone who comes from Africa to cope with the cold. You have to adapt to everything. I also had to get used to the food. It's not all bad, of course. I like some things. I'm just used to Congolese food," says Kabwit.

Kibwit "grew up with football" in his home country. "There are a few people in my family who play football. Especially my uncle, who was a very good player. I often talk to him. He encourages me and gives me advice," explains Kibwit.

He has also come to love the Lucerne fans. "When we lose, they're there. When we win, they're there. When the fans sang my name, I was very happy," says the new fan favorite.

On Saturday, Kibwit has to play with FCL in Thun. You can find out whether the great talent also works his magic against the leaders on blue Sport from 6 pm.