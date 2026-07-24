Nicolas Otamendi has announced his retirement from the Argentine national team. The 38-year-old defender has made 139 appearances for the “Albiceleste” over the past 17 years.

The lost World Cup final was Nicolas Otamendi's last game in the "Albiceleste" jersey.

He won the World Cup title with Argentina in 2022 and claimed the Copa América in both 2021 and 2024. He came on as a substitute in the most recent World Cup final loss to Spain.

Otamendi is currently under contract with River Plate in his home country; prior to that, he played for Manchester City and Benfica Lisbon, among others.