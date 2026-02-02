The transfer window in the top 5 leagues closes today, Monday. Transfers are still possible in England, Germany, Italy and France until 20:00, in Spain until 23:59. Stay on the ball here.
Mirlind Kryeziu apparently signs for Winterthur
After leaving FC Zurich in the summer, Mirlind Kryeziu has apparently found his new club. As reported by "Blick", the 29-year-old central defender will complete his medical check at FC Winterthur on Monday. A return to FCZ, which has also been speculated about, would therefore be off the table at least until the summer.
Atlético snaps up Lookman
Ademola Lookman was already desperate to leave Atalanta Bergamo last summer, but now he can finally leave. After the Nigerian striker was linked with Fenerbahce for a long time, Atlético Madrid have now made a move for the 28-year-old. Details of the transfer fee and contract are not yet known. Lookman must first complete the medical check and sign his contract, Atlético announced.
Otele about to leave FC Basel
Philip Otele is likely to leave FC Basel today. The winger was missing from the Beebbi squad for the 2-1 defeat against Thun on Sunday because he was in Hamburg for a medical check. According to transfer expert Florian Plettenberg, Otele will move to HSV on loan, with the Bundesliga club also reportedly holding an option to buy.
Gruda on loan to Leipzig
RB Leipzig are loaning 21-year-old attacker Brajan Gruda from Brighton & Hove Albion until the end of the season.
Liverpool bring in defensive gem for 70 million euros
Liverpool FC are once again digging deep into their pockets and, according to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, are paying 70 million euros for 20-year-old central defender Jérémy Jacquet from Stade Rennes. However, Jacquet will remain with the French club until the end of the season and will only move to the Reds in the summer.
Mateta moves to AC Milan
After AC Milan had already signed Niclas Füllkrug this winter, another center forward, Jean-Philippe Mateta, is now likely to join the Rossoneri. The transfer is not yet official, but according to media reports, the Frenchman already completed his medical on Sunday. The transfer is expected to be completed shortly. Mateta comes from Crystal Palace and is expected to cost around 30 million euros.
N'Golo Kanté about to move to Fenerbahce
Two and a half years after his move to Saudi Arabia, N'Golo Kanté is heading back to Europe. As reported by Sky, the 2018 French World Cup winner is moving to Fenerbahce Istanbul for around €4 million. The 34-year-old is set to sign a contract with the Turkish club until 2028. The transfer is not yet official and could take a few more days, as the transfer window in Turkey does not close until February 6.