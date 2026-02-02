Philip Otele (l) and Jonas Adjetey are leaving FC Basel. IMAGO/Sports Press Photo

Nigerian Philip Otele and Ghanaian Jonas Adjetey are leaving FC Basel with immediate effect. Both are moving to the Bundesliga, as announced by the club.

Keystone-SDA SDA

Philip Otele has been loaned to Hamburger SV by the double winners until the end of the season, with the option of a permanent transfer. He will therefore become team-mates with Swiss international Miro Muheim.

Otele initially joined FCB on loan from Al Wahda in the United Arab Emirates in January 2025. In his first six months with Basel, the 26-year-old attacking player made a decisive contribution to the title win with nine goals and four assists in 18 league games and also helped the team win the cup. Basel therefore exercised the purchase option. In the current season, he has scored nine goals and assisted four more in 32 competitive matches.

Jonas Adjetey is definitely joining VfL Wolfsburg. The 22-year-old central defender joined FCB in the summer of 2022 from Chelsea FC in his home country, for whom he played a total of 73 competitive matches.

FCB President David Degen was quoted in a press release on Adjetey's departure as follows: "It is important for us to emphasize that this transfer was for once a decision of the board of directors - the sporting management spoke out against it for understandable reasons. After the unexpected turn of events this Monday, we as the Board of Directors decided that we simply could not turn down the final offer from VfL Wolfsburg. We want FC Basel to be economically sustainable and independent. We are still dependent on transfer income to achieve this goal."