With eight rounds of the season to go, the highlight show of dream goals is already bursting at the seams. Does Basel's Otele have the title of "Goal of the Year" for sure since Thursday - or will one of the following cracks beat him?

Tobias Benz

Witzig gilds spectacular St.Gallen combination football

Stillhart makes the Schützenwiese shake

Markelo takes heart

Sanches proves his magic foot

Lupi scores from an impossible angle

Excuse me? Shaqiri converts direct corner kick

Witzig sinks an impressive turning volley

Muci with an acrobatic masterstroke

Basel's magic combination in Winterthur

More videos from this section