With eight rounds of the season to go, the highlight show of dream goals is already bursting at the seams. Does Basel's Otele have the title of "Goal of the Year" for sure since Thursday - or will one of the following cracks beat him?
Witzig gilds spectacular St.Gallen combination football
Stillhart makes the Schützenwiese shake
Markelo takes heart
Sanches proves his magic foot
Lupi scores from an impossible angle
Excuse me? Shaqiri converts direct corner kick
Witzig sinks an impressive turning volley
Muci with an acrobatic masterstroke
Basel's magic combination in Winterthur
More videos from this section