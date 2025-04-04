FC Basel put GC in their place in front of a home crowd and stormed to the top of the table. While Philip Otele and Xherdan Shaqiri deliver in offense, the FCB defense has to cope with a setback.

Luca Betschart

No time? blue News summarizes for you FC Basel beat Grasshoppers 2-1 on matchday 30 of the Super League, overtaking Servette and moving back to the top of the table.

While goalscorer Philip Otele and standard king Xherdan Shaqiri shine, Finn van Breemen suffers a setback with the premature end of the season.

The FCB team shows its solidarity with the Dutchman even before kick-off. Show more

FC Basel recorded a deserved 2:1 victory in the home match of the 30th round against Grasshoppers. FCB put in a convincing performance, especially in the first half, dominating the action at St. Jakob-Park from the outset and taking a decisive lead by the break thanks to goals from Schmid and Otele. The reward for the complete success: FCB overtook Servette and regained the top spot in the table with a one-point lead. Nevertheless, not all Basel players are doing as well as they would like.

End of season for Van Breemen

Even before kick-off, it is announced that defender Finn van Breemen's season is over. The knee injury suffered by the 22-year-old in the warm-up before the 2-0 win in Winterthur resulted in complex surgery on his left inner meniscus. He is expected to be out of action for at least six months.

The team shows its solidarity with the unlucky player, posing with van Breemen's jersey before the start of the game and wishing the Dutchman a speedy recovery. We can only join them in this.

The Basel players wish the injured Finn van Breemen a speedy recovery. Picture: Keystone

Oteles feat

Nigerian Philip Otele scores the goal of the evening. Shortly before the break, a rebound from GC goalkeeper Hammel landed right in the 25-year-old's path, who didn't need to be asked twice and took a side-footed shot. Otele hammers the ball beautifully under the crossbar. And blue Sport expert Mehmedi is amazed in the studio and jokes: "I would have broken a rib or two."

The standard king strikes again

At the origin of Otele's dream goal is - who else - Xherdan Shaqiri. The magician's foot brings a free kick from the right dangerously close to goal, whereupon Hammel can only deflect the ball forward and Otele strikes. However, Shaqiri's contribution to Schmid's opening goal was even greater. With a perfectly timed cross, the standard king finds the head of his teammate - and after 26 league appearances now has an impressive 10 goals and 14 assists.

Goalscorer Schmid explained in an interview with blue Sport after the final whistle: "I talk to Shaqiri before standing balls. Where he plays the ball or where I should run to. Then I tell him to play it to the second post. And if there's one thing Shaqiri can do, it's standing balls."

What Shaqiri says after the game