Ottmar Hitzfeld back at the "Joggeli" - Gallery That was 14 years ago: Ottmar Hitzfeld in one of his last international matches with the Swiss national team. The now 77-year-old has not attended a professional match live in person for years Image: Keystone Ottmar Hitzfeld once played for FC Basel. In this team photo from 1973, he is standing in the middle row, third from the left next to Karli Odermatt Image: Keystone Ottmar Hitzfeld back at the "Joggeli" - Gallery That was 14 years ago: Ottmar Hitzfeld in one of his last international matches with the Swiss national team. The now 77-year-old has not attended a professional match live in person for years Image: Keystone Ottmar Hitzfeld once played for FC Basel. In this team photo from 1973, he is standing in the middle row, third from the left next to Karli Odermatt Image: Keystone

Ottmar Hitzfeld is attending a football match again after many years. The 77-year-old will watch the World Cup test match between Switzerland and Germany in Basel on Friday.

Keystone-SDA SDA

The Swiss Football Association confirmed that Hitzfeld will be at the stadium with his wife Beatrix. The invitation was made on the initiative of SFA President (and former Schalke sports director) Peter Knäbel.

Hitzfeld once played for FC Basel as an active player. As a coach, he led Grasshoppers and, in Germany, Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund to a total of eight championship titles. He won the Champions League with Bayern (2001) and Dortmund (1997). From 2008 to 2014, Hitzfeld coached the Swiss national team. Hitzfeld lives near Lörrach and has not attended a professional football match live in the stadium for years.