  1. Residential Customers
  2. Business Customers
  3. About Swisscom
  4. blue News
  1. My Swisscom
  3. myAI
  4. myCloud
  5. TV
  6. Phone book
EN
Weather
  1. blue News
  1. Entertainment
  1. Sport
Swisscom Services
  1. Phone Book
  3. Web TV
  4. My Swisscom
Swisscom Apps
  1. Swisscom blue News & E-Mail
  2. Swisscom blue TV
  3. Swisscom blue Cinema
  4. Swisscom myAI
  5. Swisscom myCloud
Language
  1. English
  2. Deutsch
  3. Français
  4. Italiano

Back in the stadium after years Ottmar Hitzfeld back at the "Joggeli"

SDA

25.3.2026 - 13:49

Ottmar Hitzfeld back at the "Joggeli" - Gallery
Ottmar Hitzfeld back at the

That was 14 years ago: Ottmar Hitzfeld in one of his last international matches with the Swiss national team. The now 77-year-old has not attended a professional match live in person for years

Image: Keystone

Ottmar Hitzfeld back at the

Ottmar Hitzfeld once played for FC Basel. In this team photo from 1973, he is standing in the middle row, third from the left next to Karli Odermatt

Image: Keystone

Ottmar Hitzfeld back at the "Joggeli" - Gallery
Ottmar Hitzfeld back at the

That was 14 years ago: Ottmar Hitzfeld in one of his last international matches with the Swiss national team. The now 77-year-old has not attended a professional match live in person for years

Image: Keystone

Ottmar Hitzfeld back at the

Ottmar Hitzfeld once played for FC Basel. In this team photo from 1973, he is standing in the middle row, third from the left next to Karli Odermatt

Image: Keystone

Ottmar Hitzfeld is attending a football match again after many years. The 77-year-old will watch the World Cup test match between Switzerland and Germany in Basel on Friday.

Keystone-SDA

25.03.2026, 13:49

25.03.2026, 14:00

The Swiss Football Association confirmed that Hitzfeld will be at the stadium with his wife Beatrix. The invitation was made on the initiative of SFA President (and former Schalke sports director) Peter Knäbel.

Hitzfeld once played for FC Basel as an active player. As a coach, he led Grasshoppers and, in Germany, Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund to a total of eight championship titles. He won the Champions League with Bayern (2001) and Dortmund (1997). From 2008 to 2014, Hitzfeld coached the Swiss national team. Hitzfeld lives near Lörrach and has not attended a professional football match live in the stadium for years.

More from the department

Federal Councillor threatened on Instagram. Ex-footballer Kay Voser stands trial in Zurich for threats

Federal Councillor threatened on InstagramEx-footballer Kay Voser stands trial in Zurich for threats

"Attitude is more important than quality"Germany captain Kimmich with an announcement ahead of the clash against Switzerland

Nati's third World Cup opponent wanted. Remo Freuler:

Nati's third World Cup opponent wantedRemo Freuler: "I hope Italy make it through the qualifiers"