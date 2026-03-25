Ottmar Hitzfeld is attending a football match again after many years. The 77-year-old will watch the World Cup test match between Switzerland and Germany in Basel on Friday.
The Swiss Football Association confirmed that Hitzfeld will be at the stadium with his wife Beatrix. The invitation was made on the initiative of SFA President (and former Schalke sports director) Peter Knäbel.
Hitzfeld once played for FC Basel as an active player. As a coach, he led Grasshoppers and, in Germany, Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund to a total of eight championship titles. He won the Champions League with Bayern (2001) and Dortmund (1997). From 2008 to 2014, Hitzfeld coached the Swiss national team. Hitzfeld lives near Lörrach and has not attended a professional football match live in the stadium for years.