The World Cup match against Argentina brings back memories. Shortly before the Round of 16 at the 2014 World Cup, Swiss national team coach Ottmar Hitzfeld lost his brother. It will be one of the most emotional games of his life.

The 2014 World Cup round of 16 match against Argentina was not only Ottmar Hitzfeld's last game as coach of the Swiss national team, but also the very last game of his coaching career.

Here's what it's all about The last time Switzerland faced Argentina at the World Cup, Ottmar Hitzfeld was still the national team coach.

Two days before the World Cup round of 16, Hitzfeld's brother lost his battle with leukemia.

Hitzfeld tried to keep the setback a secret and stay focused. After losing the game against Argentina, he was overcome by his emotions. Summary created with

The images are making their way around the world. Ottmar Hitzfeld, then coach of the Swiss national team, stands on the sidelines with tears in his eyes. His team had played an outstanding game but lost 0–1 on a goal by Angel Di Maria in the 117th minute. But he isn’t crying because of that—he’s crying because he lost his brother two days earlier.

In the book *Mensch Fussball-Star*, the two-time World Coach of the Year describes what that World Cup was like for him.

Excerpt from Ottmar Hitzfeld:

“I experienced an extreme example of this at the 2014 World Cup, when I was in Brazil with the Swiss national team. A few weeks earlier, I had visited my brother Winfried, who is 82 years old. He walked me to the car and shook my hand. Even then, I feared: Maybe I’ll never see my dear brother again.”

Before the World Cup round of 16 match against Argentina, I’m sitting in my hotel in São Paulo, getting ready for the game. As always, I know the players’ names, the opponent’s formation, and their strengths and weaknesses. I’m sure we have a chance. The ringing of my cell phone snaps me out of my thoughts. It’s my wife, Beatrix, and she tells me that Winfried has passed away—he lost his battle with leukemia.

Two days before the World Cup round of 16, I was emotionally devastated. I had hoped so much that I would be able to see my beloved brother one more time. Back in the ’70s, I had already lost my other brother, Berthold, when he was just over 40. He got cancer—it was terrible to have to let him go so early.

I’m thinking about quitting right away at the World Championships. I’m wondering: Should I quit? Should I keep going? I feel empty, momentarily drained. I then decide to keep going, because that’s what my brother would have wanted. But I try to keep it a secret, to deal with everything on my own—including my grief.

My wife wanted to keep it a secret from me, but I said, “No, I want to know if my brother dies...” But I wanted to keep it a secret from the public. Only then did the *Blick* find out.

That puts me in a bind. I’ve been thinking for a long time about what to do. I know that if I talk about it in front of the team, I’ll burst into tears. So at breakfast, I go up to each player and shake their hand. And then I try to focus entirely on the game.

"The 0-1 loss to Argentina in overtime was undeserved. And after that, everything just came pouring out of me. After the final whistle, my first thought was, once again: My brother has died. That’s why tears welled up in my eyes as I stood on the sidelines."

Hitzfeld's coaching career ended with that match. But he was the one who laid the groundwork for their recent triumph back then, when he brought in players like Granit Xhaka and Ricardo Rodriguez. They will now face Argentina for the second time in a World Cup—hopefully with a better outcome this time.

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