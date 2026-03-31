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Soccer Otto Addo no longer coach of Ghana's national team

SDA

31.3.2026 - 06:00

Otto Addo is no longer coach of Ghana's national team
Otto Addo is no longer coach of Ghana's national team
Keystone

Ghana will have a new coach for the World Cup starting in June. Shortly after the 2-1 loss to Germany in the test match, those responsible in the association announced the departure of Otto Addo.

Keystone-SDA

31.03.2026, 06:00

The Hamburg-born former Bundesliga player was in charge of Ghana's national team for two years. The 2-1 defeat in Stuttgart on Monday evening was the fourth defeat in a row for the "Black Stars".

It is not yet known who will take over from the 50-year-old Addo. Ghana will play England, Croatia and Panama in the group stage of the World Cup.

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