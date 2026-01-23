Free-kick god, director, hero of the 1994 World Cup - Georges Bregy is not only one of the best and most intelligent footballers in Switzerland, he was also considered to be a little stubborn and thick-headed. He recently proved this as an expert on blue Sport.

No time? blue News summarizes for you During his playing days, Georges Bregy was not only known for his footballing prowess, but also had a reputation for being somewhat stubborn and rebellious.

"Quite everything that was written in the press at the time wasn't true," says Bregy in the Legends Talk. Nevertheless, he knows: "I'm a bit stubborn at times, I want to push through my ideas."

Bregy recently proved that he can have a hard head during an assignment as an expert for blue Sport.

Georges Bregy's footballing class is undisputed. During his playing days, the man from Valais was regarded as a director with a keen understanding of the game and led the national team at the 1994 World Cup as the extended arm of coach Roy Hodgson. "Bregy is the most important man in the team. He runs a lot, thinks, directs, is tactically strong and has the boys' backs," enthused the then SRF co-commentator Günter Netzer.

It is therefore all the more surprising that the playmaker was not called up for the national team for a whole five years before the Hodgson era. It is possible, however, that his long absence is not only due to sporting reasons.

"I want to push through my idea"

At the time, Bregy had a reputation for being a little stubborn and rebellious. "Quite everything that was written in the press at the time wasn't true," says Bregy in the legend talk on blue Sport. "I'm someone who has a clear line and says when something doesn't fit. And I'm ambitious and sometimes a bit stubborn, I want to push through my ideas. But journalists have often misinterpreted this."

The involuntary proof that he can have a hard "Valais grind" was recently provided by the national team hero as a pundit on blue Sport, when a billboard slammed into his head from behind with full force. "That was brutal. It was very painful at that moment. The people from blue Sport apologized and asked if it was okay - because they probably felt that I might have suffered a concussion."

Fortunately, this was not the case. "It was all good," says Bregy, adding with a laugh: "My head could take it. I have a hard head."

All episodes about Georges Bregy in the series "USA 1994: World Cup heroes forever"

The legend talk with Georges Bregy in full length