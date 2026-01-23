Free-kick wizard, playmaker, hero of the 1994 World Cup—Georges Bregy isn’t just one of Switzerland’s best and most intelligent soccer players; he was also considered a bit stubborn and headstrong. He’s recently demonstrated this as a pundit on blue Sport.

Short on time? blue News has the highlights for you During his playing days, Georges Bregy was not only known for his soccer skills, but also had a reputation for being somewhat stubborn and rebellious.

"Not everything that was written in the press back then was true," says Bregy in the "Legends" talk show. Still, he knows: "I can be a little stubborn at times; I want to get my ideas across."

Bregy most recently demonstrated that he can be stubborn during an appearance as an expert on blue Sport. Summary created with

Georges Bregy’s soccer prowess is undisputed. During his playing days, the Valais native was regarded as a playmaker with a keen understanding of the game, and he led the Swiss national team at the 1994 World Cup as an extension of coach Roy Hodgson. “Bregy is the most important man on the team. He runs a lot, thinks, directs play, is tactically strong, and covers for the younger players,” enthused Günter Netzer, then a co-commentator for SRF.

This makes it all the more surprising that the playmaker wasn't called up to the national team for a full five years prior to the Hodgson era. However, his long-standing exclusion may not be due solely to athletic reasons.

"I want to push my idea through"

After all, Bregy had a reputation back then for being a bit stubborn and rebellious. “Not everything that was written in the press back then was true,” Bregy says on the “Legends Talk” show on blue Sport. “I’m someone who has a clear stance and speaks up when something isn’t right. And I’m ambitious and, at times, a bit stubborn—I want to see my ideas through. But in many cases, journalists misinterpreted that.”

The national team hero recently provided involuntary proof that he can take a hard “Valaisan blow” while appearing as an expert on blue Sport, when a billboard slammed into the back of his head with full force. “That was brutal. It was very painful at that moment. The folks at blue Sport apologized and asked if I was okay—because they probably thought I might have suffered a concussion.”

Fortunately, that's not the case. “Everything was fine,” says Bregy, adding with a laugh, “My head could handle it. I have a thick skull.”

All episodes about Georges Bregy in the series “USA 1994: World Cup Heroes Forever”

The full-length "Legends Talk" with Georges Bregy