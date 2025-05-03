Curious scene between Étoile Carouge and Stade Lausanne-Ouchy: Breston Malula picks up the ball in his own penalty area after an ejection by goalkeeper Jérémy Vachoux, causing a penalty.

Luca Betschart

In the matchday 33 game in the Challenge League between Étoile Carouge and Stade Lausanne-Ouchy, the first excitement came after just over 10 minutes. After a foul on Ouchy goalkeeper Jérémy Vachoux, Carouge were awarded a penalty in the 13th minute and had a great chance to take the lead. However, veteran Vincent Rüfli's attempt fails to beat Vachoux.

A good 20 minutes later, however, Carouge had another opportunity to go ahead with a penalty - after a serious blackout by Ouchy defender Breston Malula. The 24-year-old actually took a short throw-out from goalkeeper Vachoux in his own penalty area in his hands - and thus gave the home team their second penalty kick. This time, Oscar Correia Ferreira runs on for Carouge, doesn't need to be asked twice and puts his colors ahead.

The good news for Malula: Lausanne-Ouchy managed to turn things around in the second half thanks to goals from Roméo Beney and Noah Rupp. And so, although the mishap will be remembered fondly, it ultimately has no consequences.

