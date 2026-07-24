Promoted just a year ago, now champions: Thun is living a soccer fairy tale. But team officials are well aware that this season—the one where they’ll have to prove themselves—will be a difficult one.

“Amazing! Amazing!” one of them shouts into the microphone. “It feels like a flower is blooming inside me,” says another. The fans at the Stockhorn Arena can hardly believe their luck on this May 3, 2026. 128 years after the club was founded, FC Thun is the Swiss champion for the first time. And this just one year after being promoted to the Super League. The story of this small club from the Bernese Oberland is the greatest fairy tale in Swiss club soccer and made headlines far beyond the country’s borders.

Almost three months have passed since the championship celebration. People in the Bernese Oberland haven’t quite realized what they’ve accomplished yet. “It still feels surreal,” says President Andres Gerber. “I feel this way almost every day: Whenever I see a standings table somewhere, get an email, or hear a comment on the street, I think to myself: ‘Oh, that’s right—we are Swiss champions.’” Everyone in Thun is proud of the club. “But I have the feeling we’re all a bit overwhelmed by the situation.”

The top half of the table as a goal

Gerber is one of the driving forces behind FC Thun’s success. He has been with the club for 24 years. In 2009, he made a smooth transition from player to sporting director, and he has served as chairman of the board of directors since April 2021. As a player and club official, Gerber has experienced both highs and lows with the club he loves. In 2005, he sensationally led the team to qualify for the Champions League and took the field against Arsenal at the historic Highbury Stadium. Three years later, he was relegated to the Challenge League—only to return to the Super League in 2010 as sporting director. The coach at the time was Murat Yakin. Gerber still keeps in touch with Yakin, who is now the Swiss national team coach. “I wrote to him before the World Cup: ‘If Thun can become Swiss champions, then so can you…’”

In the Bernese Oberland, they were already dreaming early on last season. While others kept predicting a slump for Thun after its promising start, the club’s leadership soon began talking about a possible championship title. Despite all their humility, the club doesn’t downplay its own importance. It intends to take on the role of the ambitious underdog again in the first year following its championship title. “I don’t want this to sound arrogant or crazy. But: I don’t want to rule out the possibility that we’ll become Swiss champions again,” says Gerber. You have to allow yourself to entertain that thought and believe in it. “Otherwise, we wouldn’t have become champions last season either.”

At the same time, the 53-year-old notes that simply making it into the top 6 could be considered a success. “Then you don’t have to worry about relegation and you’re in contention for European competition. At the same time, it’s not the end of the world if you don’t reach that goal. Our ambitions haven’t changed, even after winning the championship,” said Gerber.

The head coach and key players are gone

The team is no longer the same as it was during the championship season. Numerous key players seized the opportunity and moved on. Top scorer Elmin Rastoder transferred to Panathinaikos in Athens. Ethan Meichtry, just 20 years old, took the leap to Serie A to join FC Genoa. Kastriot Imeri (Young Boys) and Noah Rupp (Karlsruhe), who were on loan, returned to their parent clubs. “It’s all understandable and legitimate,” Gerber commented.

These are not the words that come to his lips regarding Leonardo Bertone’s move to FC Luzern. He says diplomatically, “It makes no sense for us to hold onto players by hook or by crook just because they still have a contract.” Negative energy within a group is dangerous. Team spirit trumps quality. That’s what they’re convinced of in Thun. These aren’t just empty words, as a glance at the trophy case shows.

Gerber and sports director Dominik Albrecht—himself a long-time veteran (in the positive sense)—didn’t have much time to celebrate the sensational title win. Shortly after the championship celebration, coach Mauro Lustrinelli announced his intention to leave. “In terms of timing, that came as a bombshell and immediately brought us back down to earth,” says Gerber, whose relationship with Lustrinelli went beyond that of a typical president and coach. “With Mauro, we’ve also lost a good friend.” But here, too—“it was absolutely legitimate, even if it hurt a lot emotionally.”

A Fresh Start with a “Good Friend”

With Gian-Luca Privitelli, the club’s leadership pulled a coach out of thin air—one whom hardly anyone outside the Bernese Oberland had considered. “His name was always in the back of our minds,” says Gerber, who has known the 48-year-old Bernese native with Italian roots for a long time. From 2018 to 2021, he served as coach of the U21 and U18 teams in Thun before moving to FC Basel as head of youth development and, most recently, coaching the U20 national team for a little over two years. With Privitelli, it’s not just “a good friend” returning, as Gerber puts it, but someone who fits the job description perfectly and can help young players develop further.

Thun continues steadfastly on its own path. Instead of focusing on big names, the club values interpersonal relationships, soccer expertise, and intuition. The proceeds from transfers were not invested in expensive new signings. Instead, the club brought in players with development potential from YB, Aarau, the Austrian second division, or Denmark.

“There will still be changes to the roster; after all, the transfer window is still open for quite some time,” says Gerber, adding: “Domi has held many talks and negotiations over the past few weeks, some of which were unsuccessful. That’s just part of the game. That’s why it’s so important that we do our job and not let ourselves be swayed by heightened external expectations. We rarely get nervous when a transfer doesn’t work out.”

On Saturday, the defending champion kicks off the new Super League season in Lucerne, with Champions League dreams on the line. Romantics are hoping that the story of little FC Thun will continue like a fairy tale in the commercialized world of soccer.