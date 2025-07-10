Sundhage should dance at the end - Gallery The players would like to see her dance: National coach Pia Sundhage Image: Keystone Pia Sundhage appreciates Ana-Maria Crnogorcevic's experience and heading power Image: Keystone Sundhage should dance at the end - Gallery The players would like to see her dance: National coach Pia Sundhage Image: Keystone Pia Sundhage appreciates Ana-Maria Crnogorcevic's experience and heading power Image: Keystone

In Geneva, the Swiss national team has a great opportunity to reach the knockout phase of a European Championship for the first time. A milestone for record player Ana-Maria Crnogorcevic.

Ana-Maria Crnogorcevic has already experienced a lot in her career with the national team. Almost 16 years have passed since her debut in August 2009 against Sweden (3:0). Back then, the player from the Bernese Oberland played as a striker and just over 200 people were lost in the stands at the Niedermatten stadium in Wohlen.

On Wednesday afternoon, Crnogorcevic sits in the belly of the Stade de Genève. No woman has played more matches (171) and scored more goals (74) in the red and white jersey than the 34-year-old, who at least sketches the development of women's football since she first laced up her boots for FC Steffisburg as a little girl.

Autographs while shopping

When the Swiss national team travels to the stadium on Thursday, fans will be standing expectantly at the entrance to the garage, waving their Swiss flags and shouting "Hop Suisse". Some men and women will hopefully make their way to the stadium without a ticket, hoping to get their hands on one of the coveted tickets before the turnstiles. And there will be thousands in the restaurants and bars of Switzerland, but also on the sofas at home, cheering on this team and hoping that the hosts' European Championship journey does not come to an abrupt end on Thursday evening.

"I could never have imagined that I would experience something like this," says Crnogorcevic and tells us how she is now recognized while shopping and asked for a photo or autograph - not only by girls, but also by boys. And the fact that people now also walk around with her name on their jerseys and discuss the team's games shows Crnogorcevic how much the sport has developed and is now en vogue. "I hope it continues like this."

Crnogorcevic's flexibility

Crnogorcevic no longer has the sporting importance she once had in the Swiss selection, but she has still been substituted in each of the European Championship matches against Norway and Iceland so far. No longer as a goal-scoring striker, but as a defender with offensive drive on the right side of defense.

It is the role that coach Pia Sundhage has in mind for the player from the Bernese Oberland, especially as she was also nominated in this position during her time at FC Barcelona. The variability benefits the team, and when Crnogorcevic is asked whether she could also play as a central defender, she says with a smile: "I would probably manage it somehow."

Sundhage is unlikely to get involved in such experiments on Thursday (9pm) in the final European Championship group game against Finland. After all, the Swiss have their first-ever place in the quarter-finals of a European Championship at stake. "We have to find the balance," says the Swede. "The balance of playing our own game and, if necessary, adapting to our opponents."

Inspiration from Wandeler and Pilgrim

Crnogorcevic also does not want to speculate on a draw, which would ensure Switzerland's progress. "We want to score goals and win," she says. But Finland are the strongest team in the group and are tactically very variable. "It won't be easy, but our big goal is to make history."

Perhaps Sundhage, the passionate singer, will provide her players with special motivation with a promise: Leila Wandeler and Alayah Pilgrim revealed after the win against Iceland that they would be dancing in the dressing room. For Sundhage, one thing is clear: "If we make it to the quarter-finals, I'll dance a few steps too. Because then I'll be very, very happy."

The possible line-ups:

Finland - Switzerland

Thursday, 21:00. - Stade de Genève, Geneva. - SR Frappart (FRA).

Finland: Koivunen; Koivisto, Kuikka, Nyström, Tynnilä; Kosola, Öling, Summanen, Siren; Sällström; Franssi

Switzerland: Peng; Calligaris, Stierli, Maritz; Beney, Wälti, Reuteler, Vallotto, Riesen; Fölmli, Schertenleib.

Remarks: Wälti (knee complaint) questionable.

