The Swiss national team embarks on its 2026 World Cup mission this week. National team director Pierluigi Tami answered questions from the media at a media conference.

Jan Arnet

Pierluigi Tami on ...

... the goals in the World Cup qualifiers:

"The goal is clear, we want to qualify directly for the World Cup. The group is very strong, there are no favorites. Everyone has to fight. The test matches against Mexico and the USA in June make me feel very positive. But we know that these six games in two and a half months will be difficult. Now we have to confirm the positive impressions from 2025. I think we can achieve our goal. Even if we're not necessarily the favorites. Sweden has made great progress."

... the last-minute transfers of Akanji, Embolo and co:

"I'm happy that our players are finding a solution. But it's not ideal when it's on the day of the move. It's just unfortunate that it's at this time. But some of our players have been looking for solutions. That's why we're happy that there are solutions now."

... the lost tug-of-war over Leon Avdullahu:

"For a player to decide to play for the Nati, three factors have to be right. Firstly, he has to be good enough for our coach. Secondly, he must fully identify with the Swiss national team. And thirdly, he must have patience. If one of these factors is not met, we will have to go our separate ways. We respect his decision, but Avdullahu has also earned our trust. He played 23 national team games as a youngster.

... the topic of changing nations and how to deal with it in future:

"70 percent of our Nati players are dual nationals. In the last 20 years, we've lost maybe two or three players who could have really helped us. For four years now, we've had a talent manager who looks after the talented players. A young player has to be patient, but we don't make empty promises either.

I'm not worried about the future. We don't want to be arrogant, but we've always been at the World Cup and European Championship in the last 20 years - except for the 2012 European Championship. That's fantastic. So not everything has gone wrong. The examples of Embolo, Akanji, Xhaka, Amdouni etc. also show that. So what could we have done better with a player like Avdullahu? At the end of the day, it's the player who decides."

... the possible consequences if the national team were to miss the World Cup:

"Would it be dramatic if we didn't qualify? What's happening in the world at the moment is dramatic. Of course we definitely want to qualify and I'm convinced that we can do it. I don't want to think for a second about not qualifying. But we are also aware of the strength of our opponents. We certainly won't underestimate them."

In addition to Tami, SFA Central President Peter Knäbel was also supposed to answer questions. However, he was unable to attend the press conference as planned. "The reason for this is his father's state of health," reports the SFA.