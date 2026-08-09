FC Lugano is ushering in a new era with the state-of-the-art AIL Arena. CEO Martin Blaser talks to blue Sport about the new stadium.

Here's what it's all about FC Lugano is entering a new era with the new AIL Arena.

The new stadium is unique in Europe, says Lugano CEO Martin Blaser in an interview with blue Sport.

Things are also going smoothly for the Ticino team on the field. With a 5-0 victory over FC Zurich, Lugano has won its third game of the new Super League season. Summary created with

A new era has recently begun at FC Lugano. With the official opening of the new AIL Arena, their commanding advance to the next qualifying round of the Conference League, and three wins in their first three Super League matches, the Ticino-based club is sending an unmistakable message to its national rivals. The foundation for this surge in both athletic performance and infrastructure is not only a team that has gelled over the years, but above all the new architectural showpiece right next to the old Stadio Cornaredo.

The new arena, which CEO Martin Blaser proudly calls a “boutique stadium,” represents a quantum leap for the entire canton. “We’ve certainly built something beautiful. Among UEFA Category 4 stadiums, which require a capacity of 8,000, our stadium—with its beauty and logical design—is one of a kind in Europe right now.”

Significant Increase in Subscriptions

This luxury upgrade is primarily thanks to U.S. billionaire and club owner Joe Mansueto. The investor contributed 22 million Swiss francs out of his own pocket to transform what was originally planned as a simple structure into a state-of-the-art arena.

The result is a host of exclusive features: an official capacity of 8,793 seats for league games (8,153 for UEFA matches), Switzerland’s largest stadium kitchen at 185 square meters, heated hospitality seats with USB-C ports, a high-tech locker room, and a “Tunnel Club” that is unique in Swiss soccer.

This exclusive experience package, limited to 16 people per game, offers guests not only a premium dinner but also access to the sidelines during warm-ups, allowing them to get up close and personal as the teams take the field. But there’s still a lot of work to be done at the stadium, says Blaser. “It’s like a little baby. It has to learn to walk and talk.”

The fact that a project like this comes with teething problems became evident at the Women’s National Team’s debut in June, when the catering service reached its limits. The club’s leadership responded decisively: Catering is now managed through a dedicated management contract. The enthusiasm in Ticino is palpable: Of the 4,240 available season tickets, 2,975 have already been sold—a significant increase compared to the team’s former home.

The New Arena as a Model of Excellence

However, the transformation isn’t limited to concrete and VIP boxes. At the official press conference before the start of the season, club management presented a streamlined structure with a total of 205 employees. The setting of the event was also noteworthy: Just as in January, the entire press conference was translated live into sign language by two interpreters. This inclusive approach is consistently carried over into everyday stadium life: The club now also offers a self-guided tour of the AIL Arena in Italian Sign Language (LIS).

This is a powerful model that impressively demonstrates how professional sign language interpreting—a standard already established internationally by pioneers such as Arsenal—can gradually take root in Swiss sports as well. The introduction of such services directly in the stadiums opens up enormous potential for specialized startups that aim to make inclusion and the emotional live experience of soccer accessible to all fans without barriers in the future.