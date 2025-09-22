Bonmatí wins the Ballon d'Or for the third time in a row. KEYSTONE

Ousmane Dembélé wins the Ballon d'Or 2025, with the Paris Saint-Germain striker beating Lamine Yamal into second place. In the women's category, the award once again goes to Spain's Aitana Bonmatí.

No time? blue News summarizes for you Ousmane Dembélé and Aitana Bonmatí win the Ballon d'Or 2025.

In the men's category, the Champions League winners from Paris Saint-Germain dominate in most categories.

In the women's category, it is the European champions from England who receive numerous awards.

From a Swiss perspective, there is also a success to report: Yann Sommer is voted third best goalkeeper. Show more

Dembélé won the Champions League last season with Paris Saint-Germain, as well as the league and the French Cup. In 53 games, the Frenchman, who was reviled as a sloppy genius in his younger years, scored 35 goals and set up 16. He succeeds the Spaniard Rodri.

Ousmane Dembélé wins his first Ballon d'Or. KEYSTONE

The 28-year-old Dembélé came out on top ahead of Barcelona's Lamine Yamal and his Portuguese team-mate Vitinha. The 18-year-old Yamal retained the trophy for best young player for the second time in a row at the gala in the Théâtre du Châtelet in Paris. The Spanish European champion and last year's winner Rodri was not on the list of 50 nominees because of his long injury break due to a cruciate ligament rupture.

The Ballon d'Or féminin, awarded for the sixth time, was firmly in Spanish hands. For the third time in a row, the award went to Aitana Bonmatí. The FC Barcelona midfielder relegated her compatriots Mariona Caldentey and Alexia Putellas to the other places.

the stage is hers, the trophies too 🏆🏆🏆

⁰el escenario es suyo, los trofeos también 🏆🏆🏆 pic.twitter.com/LZScPgQSwW — adidas Football (@adidasfootball) September 22, 2025

Sommer third best goalkeeper

As in 2021, Gianluigi Donnarumma was voted best goalkeeper of the season. The Italian international goalkeeper, who moved to Manchester City in the summer, won the treble with Paris Saint-Germain in the previous season. Yann Sommer, the only Swiss player nominated in all categories, was not unexpectedly left behind. His fantastic saves on the way to the Champions League final with Inter Milan elevated him to an excellent 3rd place behind Donnarumma and Liverpool keeper Alisson Becker. Lia Wälti was also able to celebrate, at least collectively. Her former club Arsenal was named Team of the Year.

The Ballon d'Or has been awarded annually since 1956 by the trade magazine "France Football", which belongs to Groupe Amaury. In the main category, 180 journalists from the top 100 nations in the FIFA world rankings are eligible to vote. UEFA has been one of the co-organizers of the gala since last year.

