Ousmane Dembélé wins the Ballon d'Or 2025, with the Paris Saint-Germain striker beating Lamine Yamal into second place. In the women's category, the award once again goes to Spain's Aitana Bonmatí.
- Ousmane Dembélé and Aitana Bonmatí win the Ballon d'Or 2025.
- In the men's category, the Champions League winners from Paris Saint-Germain dominate in most categories.
- In the women's category, it is the European champions from England who receive numerous awards.
- From a Swiss perspective, there is also a success to report: Yann Sommer is voted third best goalkeeper.
Dembélé won the Champions League last season with Paris Saint-Germain, as well as the league and the French Cup. In 53 games, the Frenchman, who was reviled as a sloppy genius in his younger years, scored 35 goals and set up 16. He succeeds the Spaniard Rodri.
The 28-year-old Dembélé came out on top ahead of Barcelona's Lamine Yamal and his Portuguese team-mate Vitinha. The 18-year-old Yamal retained the trophy for best young player for the second time in a row at the gala in the Théâtre du Châtelet in Paris. The Spanish European champion and last year's winner Rodri was not on the list of 50 nominees because of his long injury break due to a cruciate ligament rupture.
The Ballon d'Or féminin, awarded for the sixth time, was firmly in Spanish hands. For the third time in a row, the award went to Aitana Bonmatí. The FC Barcelona midfielder relegated her compatriots Mariona Caldentey and Alexia Putellas to the other places.
Sommer third best goalkeeper
As in 2021, Gianluigi Donnarumma was voted best goalkeeper of the season. The Italian international goalkeeper, who moved to Manchester City in the summer, won the treble with Paris Saint-Germain in the previous season. Yann Sommer, the only Swiss player nominated in all categories, was not unexpectedly left behind. His fantastic saves on the way to the Champions League final with Inter Milan elevated him to an excellent 3rd place behind Donnarumma and Liverpool keeper Alisson Becker. Lia Wälti was also able to celebrate, at least collectively. Her former club Arsenal was named Team of the Year.
The Ballon d'Or has been awarded annually since 1956 by the trade magazine "France Football", which belongs to Groupe Amaury. In the main category, 180 journalists from the top 100 nations in the FIFA world rankings are eligible to vote. UEFA has been one of the co-organizers of the gala since last year.
The live ticker for the gala
Liveticker
Liveticker closed
Ousmane Dembélé wins the Ballon d'Or
In the men's competition, PSG attacker Ousmane Dembélé wins the duel against Lamine Yamal. The 28-year-old Frenchman was the linchpin of the Parisian attack on their way to the treble.
Bonmatí completes hat-trick
For the third time in a row, the winner of the Ballon d'Or is Aitana Bonmatí. Only Lionel Messi and Michel Platini have ever achieved this. The Barcelona player also leaves all the European Championship winners from England in her wake.
PSG best team in the men's competition
As was to be expected, the Champions League winners also won the men's competition.
Arsenal best team in the women's competition
The award for the best team goes to Champions League winners Arsenal.
Sommer loses to Donnarumma
It is now clear: Yann Sommer is not Goalkeeper of the Year. The Swiss was nominated for the Yaschin Trophy, but it went to Italy and Man City goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma, who had already beaten him in the Champions League final with PSG last season.
Incidentally, Sommer was only beaten by Donnarumma and Liverpool keeper Alisson Becker. This makes the 36-year-old the third-best goalkeeper in the world.
Hampton best goalkeeper
In the women's competition, England and Chelsea goalkeeper Hannah Hampton wins the trophy.
Luis Enrique is coach of the year
Champions League winners PSG take home the first award. It is coach Luis Enrique, who is unable to be present himself. His team is currently playing against Marseille in "Le Classique".
-
England coach Wiegman is coach of the year
The Dutchwoman, who coached England to the European Championship in the summer, receives the women's coaching award. In her speech, she thanked Switzerland for an "absolutely crazy" tournament.
Vicky Lopez is the best young player
Barcelona already has a mega-talent in national team star Sydney Schertenleib. But Vicky Lopez is said to be even better. At least that's the opinion of the Ballond'Or jury, who awarded the 19-year-old the Kopa Trophy for the best young player.
Incidentally, Schertenleib was not among the nominees.
Lamine Yamal is best young player
The 18-year-old Barcelona attacker is named best young player. Does this mean his chances of winning the big prize are dwindling? We don't know. Ruud Gullit sends him off the stage with enigmatic words: "Maybe see you soon."
The show begins
Kate Scott and Ruud Gullit host the awards ceremony. The following awards will be presented over the next two hours:
- Men's Ballon d'Or
- Women's Ballon d'Or
- Men's Kopa Trophy (Best Young Player)
- Women's Kopa Trophy (Best Young Player)
- Men's Yashin Trophy (Best Goalkeeper)
- Women's Yashin Trophy (Best Goalkeeper)
- Men's Gerd Müller Trophy (Best Goalscorer) club/national team)
- Gerd Müller Trophy for women (top scorer in club/national team)
- Johan Cruyff Trophy for men (best coach in club/national team)
- Johan-Cruyff Trophy in the women's category (best coach in club/national team)
- Trophy for the men's team of the year
- Trophy for the women's team of the year
- Sócrates Prize
Yann Sommer poses with his wife Alina
Inter goalie Yann Sommer has arrived at the Théâtre du Châtelet. Together with his wife Alina, the Inter goalie poses on the red carpet before the ceremony.
The 36-year-old has been nominated for the Yaschin Trophy for best goalkeeper after his outstanding performances for Inter Milan in the last Champions League campaign.
When does it start?
The official ceremony will take place at the Théâtre du Châtelet in Paris and will start at 21:00. A total of 13 different prizes will be awarded, with the announcement of the World Player of the Year expected at around 11pm.
This year marks the 69th time that the Ballon d'Or has been awarded. The award is presented annually by France Football to the best men's player and the best women's player.
Places 30 - 11
In the run-up to the ceremony, France Football has already published the 30th to 11th places. Only the top 10 is still unknown.
30. Michael Olisé (Bayern, France)
29. Florian Wirtz (Liverpool, Germany)
28. Virgil van Dijk (Liverpool, Netherlands)
27. Declan Rice (Arsenal, England)
26. Erling Haaland (ManCity, Norway)
25. Denzel Dumfries (Inter, Netherlands)
24. Fabián Ruiz (PSG, Spain)
23. Jude Bellingham (Real Madrid, England)
22. Alexis Mac Allister (Liverpool, Argentina)
21. Serhou Guirassy (Dortmund, Guinea)
20. Lautaro Martínez (Inter, Argentina)
19. João Neves (PSG, Portugal)
18. Scott McTominay (Napoli, Scotland)
17. Robert Lewandowski (Barcelona, Poland)
16. Vinícius Junior (Real Madrid, Brazil)
15. Viktor Gyökeres (Arsenal, Sweden)
14. Désiré Doué (PSG, France)
13. Harry Kane (Bayern, England)
12. Khvicha Kvaratskhelia (PSG, Georgia)
11. Pedri (Barcelona, Spain)
The top favorites in the men's competition
Last year, Rodri (Manchester City & Spain) won the coveted Ballon d'Or. Due to his long injury layoff, the midfielder is not among the 30 nominees this year.
The battle for the crown is likely to come down to a duel between Ousmane Dembélé (PSG & France) and Lamine Yamal (Barcelona & Spain). Liverpool attacker Mohamed Salah can also count himself an outsider's chance.
The only Swiss player in Paris tonight is Yann Sommer. The Inter goalkeeper has been nominated for the Yashin Trophy as best goalkeeper.
The top favorites in the women's competition
With Alessia Russo (Arsenal & England) and Lucy Bronze (Chelsea & England), two European champions from England are among the top favorites. However, they are opposed by Aitana Bonmatí (Barcelona & Spain), the Ballon d'Or winner of the last two years.