Erling Haaland can only watch on for the time being due to an ankle injury. Will the top striker play again this season? His club is optimistic.

Star striker Erling Haaland will miss English champions Manchester City for the time being. The Norwegian suffered an injury to his left ankle in the FA Cup quarter-final at AFC Bournemouth (2:1). Further examinations will shed light on the exact downtime.

However, Man City expect Haaland to be able to "play again for the rest of the season, including the FIFA Club World Cup in the summer". The English champions are one of 32 teams competing for the title at the Club World Cup from June 15 to July 13 in the USA. FC Bayern and Borussia Dortmund are taking part from the Bundesliga.

Even before his injury, Haaland had experienced a rollercoaster of emotions in the match against Bournemouth. The 24-year-old had first missed a penalty and then scored the equalizer for the fifth-placed team in the Premier League. Ex-Frankfurt player Omar Marmoush, who came on as a substitute for the stricken Haaland, finally scored with his first touch of the ball to make it 2:1.

