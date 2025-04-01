  1. Residential Customers
  2. Business Customers
  3. About Swisscom
  4. blue News
  1. My Swisscom
  3. myCloud
  4. TV
  5. Phone book
EN
Weather
  1. blue News
  1. Entertainment
  1. Sport
Swisscom Services
  1. Phone Book
  3. Web TV
  4. My Swisscom
Swisscom Apps
  1. Swisscom blue News & E-Mail
  2. Swisscom blue TV
  3. Swisscom blue Cinema
  4. Swisscom myCloud
Language
  1. English
  2. Deutsch
  3. Français
  4. Italiano

Injured ankle Out for the Club World Cup? Man City are worried about Erling Haaland

dpa

1.4.2025 - 10:02

Erling Haaland is out injured at Manchester City for the time being.
Erling Haaland is out injured at Manchester City for the time being.
Picture: dpa

Erling Haaland can only watch on for the time being due to an ankle injury. Will the top striker play again this season? His club is optimistic.

DPA

01.04.2025, 10:02

Star striker Erling Haaland will miss English champions Manchester City for the time being. The Norwegian suffered an injury to his left ankle in the FA Cup quarter-final at AFC Bournemouth (2:1). Further examinations will shed light on the exact downtime.

However, Man City expect Haaland to be able to "play again for the rest of the season, including the FIFA Club World Cup in the summer". The English champions are one of 32 teams competing for the title at the Club World Cup from June 15 to July 13 in the USA. FC Bayern and Borussia Dortmund are taking part from the Bundesliga.

Even before his injury, Haaland had experienced a rollercoaster of emotions in the match against Bournemouth. The 24-year-old had first missed a penalty and then scored the equalizer for the fifth-placed team in the Premier League. Ex-Frankfurt player Omar Marmoush, who came on as a substitute for the stricken Haaland, finally scored with his first touch of the ball to make it 2:1.

Videos from the department

More from this section

Xamax talent Altin Azemi. A 15-year-old breaks the Challenge League record with this dream free kick

Xamax talent Altin AzemiA 15-year-old breaks the Challenge League record with this dream free kick

Hot rumor. Is Bayer Leverkusen fishing for the next national team star?

Hot rumorIs Bayer Leverkusen fishing for the next national team star?

Six-point game at Servette. Is YB definitely back in the championship race in Geneva?

Six-point game at ServetteIs YB definitely back in the championship race in Geneva?

Injury worries in the defense. FC Basel ends Akahomen's loan early

Injury worries in the defenseFC Basel ends Akahomen's loan early

Challenge League. Thun stumbles in Ouchy and loses leadership throne to Aarau

Challenge LeagueThun stumbles in Ouchy and loses leadership throne to Aarau