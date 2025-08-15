Disturbing banner by Israeli fans. Screenshot X/@CionaSport

A banner in a Hungarian football stadium is causing fierce criticism. Israeli fans unfurl a more than questionable poster - causing a lot of upset in Poland.

DPA dpa

A banner displayed by Israeli football fans at a European Cup match has caused outrage in Poland. President Karol Nawrocki harshly criticized the banner with the inscription "Murderers since 1939", which was unfurled by Maccabi Haifa supporters at the UEFA Conference League qualifying second leg against Raków Częstochowa. The match was played in Debrecen, Hungary, due to the Middle East conflict.

"The scandalous banner of the fans of Maccabi Haifa insults the memory of Polish citizens who died in the Second World War, including three million Jews. A stupidity that cannot be justified in any words," wrote Nawrocki on X. Several ministers and the government spokesman also expressed their dismay and called for a clear reaction from the European Football Union. UEFA was asked for a statement.

Israeli embassy condemns fan behavior

The Israeli embassy in Warsaw condemned the "despicable behavior of some fans" and emphasized that there was no place for such words and actions in the stadium or anywhere else. "These shameful incidents do not reflect the attitude of the majority of Israeli fans," the embassy wrote on X.

The Polish president also commented on the banner of Maccabi Haifa fans. dpa

The President of the Polish Football Association, Cezary Kulesza, spoke of a "provocation and falsification of history". It was considered particularly scandalous that the banner was intended to make Poland responsible for the crimes of Nazi Germany.

Polish and Israeli media linked the incident in Debrecen to the first leg, when Raków fans had unfurled a banner reading "Israel murders and the world remains silent". The banner criticized the actions of the Israeli military in the Gaza Strip. The banner may have been a reaction to the Polish banner.

Foreign Minister also reacts

Polish Foreign Minister Radoslaw Sikorski welcomed the reaction of the Israeli embassy. At the same time, Sikorski wrote on X, he hoped that Israeli young people would learn that it was Nazi Germany that invaded Poland in 1939 and began to murder its citizens of all religions and nationalities. At the same time, he announced that the fans who unfurled the banner would be banned from entering Poland if Hungary helped to identify them.

The Second World War began with the German invasion of Poland on September 1, 1939. Six years of occupation and tyranny and millions of deaths were the result. More than five million people died in Poland - three million of them Polish Jews.