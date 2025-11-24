Lionel Messi is once again the outstanding player for Inter Miami. Keystone

Lionel Messi is once again the outstanding player for Inter Miami. The Argentinian leads the team from Florida into the Major League Soccer play-off semi-finals.

Keystone-SDA SDA

Messi opened the scoring after 19 minutes in the 4:0 away win against Cincinnati and set up the three further goals by his compatriots Tadeo Allende (62nd/74th) and Mateo Silvetti (57th). With six goals and six assists, Messi is now the best play-off scorer in league history.

Messi and Co. will face New York City FC, who beat Philadelphia Union 1-0, in the last four. It is Miami's first semi-final qualification since entering the championship five years ago.

In the other semi-final, the Vancouver Whitecaps (with Thomas Müller) will face San Diego or Minnesota.