One goal and three assists Outstanding Messi leads Miami to the playoff semi-finals for the first time

SDA

24.11.2025 - 06:30

Lionel Messi is once again the outstanding player for Inter Miami. The Argentinian leads the team from Florida into the Major League Soccer play-off semi-finals.

Keystone-SDA

24.11.2025, 06:30

24.11.2025, 06:52

Messi opened the scoring after 19 minutes in the 4:0 away win against Cincinnati and set up the three further goals by his compatriots Tadeo Allende (62nd/74th) and Mateo Silvetti (57th). With six goals and six assists, Messi is now the best play-off scorer in league history.

Messi and Co. will face New York City FC, who beat Philadelphia Union 1-0, in the last four. It is Miami's first semi-final qualification since entering the championship five years ago.

In the other semi-final, the Vancouver Whitecaps (with Thomas Müller) will face San Diego or Minnesota.

