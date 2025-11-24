Lionel Messi is once again the outstanding player for Inter Miami. The Argentinian leads the team from Florida into the Major League Soccer play-off semi-finals.
Messi opened the scoring after 19 minutes in the 4:0 away win against Cincinnati and set up the three further goals by his compatriots Tadeo Allende (62nd/74th) and Mateo Silvetti (57th). With six goals and six assists, Messi is now the best play-off scorer in league history.
Messi and Co. will face New York City FC, who beat Philadelphia Union 1-0, in the last four. It is Miami's first semi-final qualification since entering the championship five years ago.
In the other semi-final, the Vancouver Whitecaps (with Thomas Müller) will face San Diego or Minnesota.