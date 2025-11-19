Pure joy in the Scottish camp. IMAGO/Shutterstock

With a 4:2 victory over Denmark, Scotland secured their first participation in a World Cup since France 1998. The Bravehearts twice squandered a lead against the Scandinavians, but were able to celebrate in the end - also thanks to spectacular goals.

Syl Battistuzzi

No time? blue News summarizes for you Scotland qualified for the World Cup for the first time since 1998 with a dramatic 4:2 victory over Denmark.

The match in Glasgow featured spectacular goals and a late double strike in stoppage time.

Emotional scenes characterized the evening, especially for veteran goalkeeper Craig Gordon and captain Andy Robertson. Show more

Tuesday evening's World Cup qualifier in Glasgow was the most dramatic. The starting position before the game was clear: while the Scots absolutely needed a win in the direct duel against Denmark to qualify directly, a draw was enough for the visitors.

Midfielder Scott McTominay put the Scots ahead after less than three minutes with a spectacular overhead kick near the penalty spot. The Danes then stepped on the gas pedal and went in search of an equalizer.

Although the visitors had almost eighty percent possession in the first half, their aim was wrong. Not one of their numerous shot attempts was on target.

After a VAR intervention, Rasmus Höjlund was awarded a penalty in the 57th minute - Andy Robertson had fouled Gustav Isaksen. The Napoli striker did the same as his club colleague McTominay and scored with aplomb.

Wild final phase

After an hour, Rasmus Kristensen was sent off with a yellow card and when Lawrence Shankland put Scotland 2:1 ahead in the 78th minute, the game seemed to be over. But Patrick Dorgu equalized again just four minutes later.

The draw would have been enough for the Danes - but in the third minute of stoppage time, Kieran Tierney set the stadium alight. Kenny McLean then went one better shortly before the final whistle - in the 98th minute, his shot from the halfway line sailed over the onrushing goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel and into the net.

While the 50,000 or so spectators at Hamden Park were completely ecstatic after the historic moment, the pitiful Danes were consigned to the play-offs.

Emotional moments

Scotland captain Andy Robertson gets emotional after the final whistle: "I just couldn't get my buddy Diogo Jota out of my head today. He missed the World Cup in Qatar because of injury. I missed it because Scotland didn't qualify. We've always talked about what it would be like to be at this World Cup. I know he'll be smiling at me somewhere tonight," the 31-year-old reminisced to the BBC about his late Liverpool team-mate. The two professionals played together for the Reds between 2020 and 2025. Jota and his brother André Silva died in a car accident in Spain at the beginning of July.

The triumph is also special for Craig Gordon. The goalkeeper made his debut in 2004, when his coach was Berti Vogts. After that, he often experienced disappointing moments with the Bravehearts. In 2023, he suffered a broken leg, but Gordon never gave up. This summer, however, the veteran wanted to call it a day, but coach Steve Clarke persuaded him not to retire.

Now the 42-year-old (who will turn 43 on December 31) stood in goal against the Danes despite all the adversity. And can still enjoy a World Cup in his old age. "It's taken a very long time, over 20 years with this squad to get there, with some setbacks along the way, some bad nights out there, but I don't think I'll ever be part of anything this great again. It's incredible to be a part of it. It's going to take me a while to really realize that and think about the next step. I almost retired in the summer," said Gordon (via ESPN).