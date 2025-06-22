Oviedo had a big cultural festival in 2020 - and finally a La Liga football team again this summer Keystone

Real Oviedo become the third club after Levante and Elche in Spain to be promoted to La Liga. Oviedo wins the decisive play-off match against Mirandes 3:1.

Keystone-SDA SDA

Real Oviedo beat Almeira (2:1 and 1:1) and Mirandes (0:1 and 3:1) in the play-off between the teams in places 3 to 6.

The last time Real Oviedo played in La Liga was 24 years ago. After losing the first leg, Oviedo also trailed 1-0 in the second leg until the 39th minute. Two experienced players orchestrated the turnaround: 40-year-old Santi Cazorla converted a penalty in the 39th minute to make it 1-1, and 35-year-old Francisco Portillo scored the decisive goal in extra time to secure promotion.