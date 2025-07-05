Cole Palmer (in white) sees the gap and scores. Keystone

Chelsea have reached the semi-finals of the Club World Cup in the USA. The English team beat Palmeiras from Brazil 2:1 (1:0) in Philadelphia.

The Blues led 1-0 at half-time against Palmeiras after a dominant performance.

Agustín Giay steered the ball into the net in the closing stages to make it 2-1 for Chelsea.

João Pedro made his first appearance for Chelsea. He recently moved from Brighton to the top London club. Show more

The English side now face Fluminense, another team from the country of the five-time world champions, on Tuesday evening Swiss time.

Chelsea dominated the first half in front of 65,782 spectators and were only 1-0 up (16th minute) thanks to a strong individual performance by England international striker Cole Palmer. The Premier League club failed to extend their lead in the course of the first half.

This initially took its revenge. Palmeiras were much stronger after the break and were rewarded by Estevao of all people. The 18-year-old scored the equalizer against his new team in the 53rd minute from an acute angle. The striker will join the Blues in London after the Club World Cup.

Chelsea's semi-final appearance was made perfect by Palmeiras defender Agustín Giay in the closing stages. He deflected a cross from Malo Gusto into his own goal.

