Last Saturday, GC fans protested around the home match against FC Luzern against the club owners from the USA. LAFC has now responded to the criticism in a statement.

Luca Betschart

No time? blue News summarizes for you On Saturday, GC fans protest against the current club owners and only enter the Letzigrund curve after half an hour.

On Tuesday, the LAFC club owners responded to the harsh criticism with a published statement.

The owners expressed their willingness to negotiate: "We would like to make it clear that we are open to talks about a partial or full sale of GFAG, provided the long-term sustainability of the club is ensured." Show more

The GC fans set an example after the disappointing semi-final exit in the Swiss Cup against Stade Lausanne-Ouchy. During the first 30 minutes of the home game against Lucerne, the GC curve in the Letzigrund remains empty. Instead, a large banner reads "Fuck off LAFC!". Above it reads: "We just don't feel like it now".

For blue Sport expert Rolf Fringer, the criticism of the owners is completely incomprehensible. "You have to be grateful that anyone in the world is still paying money for GC to still exist," he says. Especially as Zurich is actually an anti-football city, according to Fringer. "You can't tolerate them behaving like this. In any case, they certainly have more heart than brains."

Owners take a stand

The clear message from the fans has not escaped the attention of the current club management. On Tuesday, those responsible at LAFC released a statement. "We understand and share the frustration about the sporting situation. The club is not where we want it to be. This is painful, for us and our fans," it reads.

"Considerable investments" have been made over the past two and a half years. Nevertheless, costs continue to exceed income, which is why the club is dependent on external support in order to survive. "When we took on this responsibility, we knew that it would be long and difficult to turn things around. However, we underestimated just how much," admit the owners.

Dialogue sought with fans

Patience is required in the course of the club's planned renovation. "This work is currently in full swing. However, its full effect will only unfold after a few seasons. Nevertheless, we are not satisfied with where we are today - neither in the table nor commercially," write those responsible, making it clear: "During the recent protests, we were asked to leave the club. We would therefore like to make it clear that we are open to talks about a partial or full sale of GFAG, provided the long-term sustainability of the club is ensured."

An unconditional withdrawal would also lead to the liquidation of GC, as GFAG can no longer exist as a professional football organization without ongoing investment from the owners. "However, should this be the actual wish, we are also prepared to hold talks on this basis," the owners write, emphasizing: "We have been seeking dialogue with representatives of the fan groups for several weeks, so far without success. We hereby expressly invite them once again to hold constructive talks with us about the direction of the club."