Second Super League game of the season, second comeback victory: FC St. Gallen showed its ability to mount a comeback—just as it did last week against Zurich—and won 3-2 in Vaduz thanks to goals by Enoch Owusu.

In just his eighth Super League game, Enoch Owusu emerged as the match-winner after coming on as a substitute in the 72nd minute. The 21-year-old former Italian junior national team player tied the game at 2–2 with his very first touch and scored the game-winning goal in the 87th minute with a deflected shot from the edge of the penalty area. For the Italian player of Ghanaian descent, these were his first two league goals following a difficult last season.

St. Gallen needed Coach Enrico Maassen’s lucky touch with his substitutes (4 points from the players who came off the bench), even though they got off to a perfect start. Vaduz goalie Benjamin Büchel made a mistake 24 seconds into the game that led to an early 0-1 deficit. The 37-year-old veteran, who was filling in for the suspended Leon Schaffran, took too long with the ball at his feet, gave it away to Aliou Baldé, and could then only watch as the St. Gallen forward slotted it home.

Vaduz responded impressively to its slow start and, just as in the first round in Lugano, showed more than just flashes of strength. Marcel Monsberger scored in the 11th minute to tie the game at 1-1, and Juan Cabrera gave the Liechtensteiners a well-deserved lead in the 55th minute. With a bit more efficiency on their many strong counterattacks, the newly promoted team could have scored more than just two goals. Zero points after two games is frustrating for FCV, given their performances.

Telegram:

Vaduz – St. Gallen 2–3 (1–1)

6,814 spectators. – Referee: Gianforte. – Goals: 1. Balde 0–1. 11. Monsberger (Dalipi) 1–1. 55. Cabrera 2–1. 72. Owusu (Besio) 2–2. 87. Owusu (Fazliji) 2–3.

Vaduz: Büchel; Hasler, Simani, Berisha, Sawadogo; Mack (89. Walker); Stark (79. Hammerich), Dalipi (89. Lang), Cabrera (64. Cocic); Monsberger, Sorgic (64. Djokic).

St. Gallen: Watkowiak; Ruiz (66' Fazliji), Stanic (46' Vandermersch), Okoroji; Witzig, Görtler, Daschner, Boukhalfa (46' Stevanovic), Frokaj; Hunziker (72' Owusu), Balde (66' Besio).

Notes: Yellow cards: 33' Simani, 60' Görtler.