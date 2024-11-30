Leipzig strikers Benjamin Sesko (left) and Lois Openda look helpless. Picture: Keystone

RB Leipzig's crisis is coming to a head. The Saxons went down 5-1 at home to Wolfsburg in the 12th round of the Bundesliga and suffered their fifth defeat in the last six competitive matches.

SDA

Leipzig conceded three goals in the first 16 minutes of the game, having suffered a sharp decline since the injury to key player Xavi Simons. Former Luganesi player Mohamed Amoura scored twice. RB keeper Peter Gulacsi had already had to make four saves in the 4-3 defeat to Hoffenheim a week ago. This makes things increasingly uncomfortable for coach Marco Rose.

Champions Bayer Leverkusen with Granit Xhaka won 2-1 at Union Berlin thanks to goals from Jeremie Frimpong and Patrik Schick and moved up to third place at the expense of Leipzig. Stuttgart, with Fabian Rieder and Leonidas Stergiou in the starting eleven, drew 2-2 at Werder Bremen thanks to double goals from Ermedin Demirovic.

In the evening match on Saturday, Borussia Dortmund will host unbeaten leaders Bayern Munich at 6.30 pm, with whom only Eintracht Frankfurt have been able to keep pace to some extent.

Brief telegrams and rankings:

Union Berlin - Bayer Leverkusen 1:2 (1:1). - 22'012 spectators. - Goals: 2 Frimpong 0:1. 29 Jeong 1:1. 71 Schick 1:2. - Comments: Bayer Leverkusen with Xhaka.

Werder Bremen - VfB Stuttgart 2:2 (1:1). - 42'100 spectators. - Goals: 6. Njinmah 1:0. 20. Demirovic 1:1. 77. Stage 2:1. 85. Demirovic 2:2. - Comments: VfB Stuttgart with Rieder (until 67) and Stergiou (until 80).

Leipzig - Wolfsburg 1:5 (0:3). - Goals: 4. Amoura 0:1. 5. Tiago Tomás 0:2. 16. Amoura 0:3. 64. Maehle 0:4. 82. Orban 1:4. 91. Behrens 1:5. - Comments: Wolfsburg without Zesiger (substitute).

Freiburg - Borussia Mönchengladbach 3:1 (1:0). - 34'700 spectators. - Goals: 41st Höler 1:0. 49th Doan 2:0. 61st Kleindienst 2:1. 62nd Höler 3:1. - Comments: Freiburg without Ogbus (substitute) and Manzambi (not in the squad). Borussia Mönchengladbach without Omlin (substitute) and Elvedi (substitute).

Augsburg - Bochum 1:0 (1:0). - 29'556 spectators. - Goal: 38. Tietz (penalty) 1:0. - Remarks: Augsburg without Vargas (substitute). Bochum without Loosli (not in the squad).

SDA