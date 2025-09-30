Champions League newcomers Pafos FC from Cyprus face Bayern Munich today. Servette goalie Joël Mall, who once played for Pafos himself, explains the biggest underdog in the top flight.

Andreas Lunghi

Pafos FC from Cyprus are making their debut in the Champions League this season and will face Bayern, Monaco, Juventus and Chelsea, among others.

Joël Mall, current Super League goalkeeper at Servette, has a past with the Cypriots.

"I don't think most people know Pafos. I was the same before I moved there," says the current Cyprus international goalkeeper in an interview with blue Sport.

The Servette goalkeeper believes that qualifying for the Champions League is just the beginning for Mall and that Pafos will always be a force to be reckoned with in European competitions in the future. Show more

It was almost a sensation when the reigning Cypriot champions eliminated Red Star Belgrade in the play-offs for the top flight and made it through to the league phase.

Pafos celebrated its premiere two weeks ago with a 0-0 draw against Olympiakos in Greece, despite being outnumbered for 65 minutes. Now comes the baptism of fire against the great FC Bayern Munich in their own stadium. The German record champions are only the first big-name opponent - Monaco, Juventus and Chelsea await later in the competition.

The club, which was formed in 2014 from a merger between AEK Kouklia and AE Paphos, put itself on the European football map last season. Pafos made it to the last 16 of the Conference League, where they were eliminated by Djurgårdens from Sweden. In the league phase, the Cypriots held Lugano to a draw.

However, that was not Pafos' only contact with Swiss football. Joël Mall, a former Swiss international, played for the CL newcomers in the 2018/19 season.

"The light kept going out"

"I don't think most people know Pafos. I was the same before I moved there," says the current Servette goalkeeper and Cyprus national goalkeeper in an interview with blue Sport.

"It wasn't quite as professional back then. For example, two games had to be abandoned because the lights kept going out," recalls Mall and can't help but smile.

However, a lot has changed since he left. Russian investors have invested a lot of money in the club - not without missteps. "There was a lack of knowledge at the beginning. Money was spent in the wrong places and fundamental things were lacking," says the goalkeeper, who played 27 games for Pafos.

Year after year, the club made progress and professionalized, until in 2025 they won the first league title in the club's history and qualified for the Conference League stage. "The club is now very professional, has a sensational training center and will soon have a new stadium. The investor is a cool guy, he has vision and is a very exciting person."

From now on, Pafos, who are in a very good financial position, are always a force to be reckoned with in international competitions, Mall continued. "If they are now at a level that is good enough for the Champions League, then they are already good. I don't think Pafos will be taken off the European football map any time soon."