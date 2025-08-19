  1. Residential Customers
  2. Business Customers
  3. About Swisscom
  4. blue News
  1. My Swisscom
  3. myCloud
  4. TV
  5. Phone book
EN
Weather
  1. blue News
  1. Entertainment
  1. Sport
Swisscom Services
  1. Phone Book
  3. Web TV
  4. My Swisscom
Swisscom Apps
  1. Swisscom blue News & E-Mail
  2. Swisscom blue TV
  3. Swisscom blue Cinema
  4. Swisscom myCloud
Language
  1. English
  2. Deutsch
  3. Français
  4. Italiano

Video highlights Pafos surprise Red Star ++ Bruges dominate Rangers ++ Qarabag win at Ferencvaros

Jan Arnet

19.8.2025

Pafos spring a surprise against Red Star in Belgrade, winning 2-1, while Bruges beat Rangers 3-1 in Glasgow thanks to a strong first half. Qarabag win 3-1 at Ferencvaros.

19.08.2025, 20:30

19.08.2025, 23:31

All the highlights from Tuesday

The Tuesday games in the overview

  • Liveticker
    New posts
  • Liveticker closed

  • 85th minute: Qurbanly seals the deal for Qarabag

  • 66th minute: Medina puts Qarabag ahead for the first time

  • 58th minute: Red Star back in it thanks to Duarte penalty

  • 52nd minute: Pepe sinks a handball penalty for Pafos

  • 50th minute: Danilo shortens the lead for Rangers

  • 50th minute: Jankovic equalizes for Qarabag with a long-range shot

  • 29th minute: Bruno scores to make it 2:0 for Pafos - goal disallowed for handball

  • 29th minute: Varga gives Ferencvaros the lead

  • 20th minute: Mechele scores wonderfully to make it 3:0 for Bruges

  • 7th minute: Rangers defense disoriented again - Spileers profits

  • 3rd minute: Misunderstanding in the Rangers defense - Bruges take an early lead

  • 1st minute: Correia gives Pafos the lead in Belgrade

    • Show more

Football news

France. Kevin Trapp leaves Frankfurt for Paris

FranceKevin Trapp leaves Frankfurt for Paris

Video highlights. Kylian Mbappé gives Xabi Alonso the win on league debut

Video highlightsKylian Mbappé gives Xabi Alonso the win on league debut

Shaqiri ahead of the play-off clash.

Shaqiri ahead of the play-off clash"Have a great chance of qualifying for the Champions League"

Change of scenery. Sierro moves from Ligue 1 to Saudi Arabia

Change of scenerySierro moves from Ligue 1 to Saudi Arabia

"Completely incomprehensible"Matthäus taunts Bayern coach and contradicts Kane

Champions League qualifiers. This is how many millions are at stake for Basel against Copenhagen

Champions League qualifiersThis is how many millions are at stake for Basel against Copenhagen