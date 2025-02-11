KEYSTONE

Former national team player Pajtim Kasami is moving from Sampdoria in Serie B back to FC Sion in Switzerland. The U17 World Cup winner played for the club from 2017 to 2020.

Sandro Zappella

Pajtim Kasami is back at FC Sion. The 32-year-old midfielder has signed a contract in Valais until June 2026. Kasami is already very familiar with FC Sion, having played 104 games for the club from 2017 to 2020. He scored 32 goals in the process.

In a press release, Kasami is quoted as follows: "I have very good memories of my time in Valais. Returning to FC Sion fills me with pride. I would like to thank the Constantin family for the trust they have placed in me. I like the project and the dynamic. I'm looking forward to helping the team achieve its goals."

Sporting Director Barthélémy Constantin said of the new signing: "Pajtim knows the house. He has a winning mentality and identifies perfectly with our values. He will be able to bring his energy, his technical skills and his vision to the pitch."

𝗣𝗮𝗷𝘁𝗶𝗺 𝗞𝗮𝘀𝗮𝗺𝗶 𝗱𝗲 𝗿𝗲𝘁𝗼𝘂𝗿 𝗲𝗻 𝗩𝗮𝗹𝗮𝗶𝘀. 🔥



Le FC Sion est heureux d’annoncer officiellement l’engagement de 𝗣𝗮𝗷𝘁𝗶𝗺 𝗞𝗮𝘀𝗮𝗺𝗶. 💥✍🏻



𝗖𝗼𝗺𝗺𝘂𝗻𝗶𝗾𝘂𝗲́: https://t.co/qxOTGS7dlu



🗣 𝗔𝗹𝗹𝗲𝘇 𝗦𝗶𝗼𝗻 🔴⚪️#Ensemble #Toujours pic.twitter.com/Rh7d3zT5Ni — FC Sion (@FCSion) February 11, 2025

U17 world champion and national team player

At 32, Kasami brings a wealth of experience to Sion. The 12-time Swiss international played in England, Italy and Greece during his career and made 40 appearances in the European Cup. In Switzerland, Kasami not only played for Sion, but also for Winterthur, GC, Bellinzona, Lucerne and Basel. He made 180 appearances in the Super League.

Kasami won the U17 World Cup with Switzerland in 2010 alongside Xhaka, Rodriguez and Seferovic.

Kasami will complete his first training session in Sion on Wednesday. He will be presented to the media at the press conference on Friday.

Videos from the department